123Invent Inventor Develops New Pacifier And Bottle System (CTK-1646)

PITTSBURGH , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new pacifier and bottle system with added features to prevent air bubbles, protect against drops and spills, and entertain the child with music," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented GRADYS BOTTLE BUDDY. My design would offer a unique alternative to traditional bottles and pacifiers."

The invention provides a new pacifier and bottle system for children. In doing so, it helps prevent air bubbles, and it helps keep the contained liquid warm or cool. It also prevents bottle drops, leaks, and cracks. Additionally, it could help soothe or entertain the child. The invention features a hands-free and spill-free design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for children, especially those with motor skill complications.

GRADYS BOTTLE BUDDY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Larry Grady at 704-726-3244 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

