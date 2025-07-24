Heritage Grocers Group Announces Leadership Transition And Board Chair Appointment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Establishes Office of the CEO to Lead Company During Interim Period

Appoints Industry Veteran David Hirz as Chairman of the Board

Board Launches Comprehensive Search for Next CEO

ONTARIO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or“HGG”), today announced a leadership transition, naming industry veteran David Hirz as Chairman of the Board and instituting an Office of the CEO composed of senior leaders. These changes will support the Company's core mission of serving its communities, long-term growth and continued operational excellence. Suzy Monford has stepped down from her role as Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer to pursue other opportunities.

David Hirz brings over four decades of grocery retail leadership experience, having served as President at Food 4 Less and Ralphs, and most recently as President and CEO of Smart & Final. He has been a key member of the Heritage Board for the past year, during which time he has developed a keen understanding of Heritage's differentiated positioning and market dynamics. As Chairman, Hirz will provide strategic oversight and support to the Office of the CEO.

The Office of the CEO will be comprised of the following members of the Company's senior executive team:



Prabash Coswatte, Chief Operating Officer

Leticia Espinoza, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel

Matthew Holt, Chief Financial Office Frank Ingraffia, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Tony's Fresh Market.

“Throughout my time on Heritage's Board, I have seen firsthand the strength of Heritage's value proposition and customer loyalty across our banners,” said Hirz.“We have a unique ability to serve communities with authenticity – and we're committed to carrying that forward. The Heritage Board thanks Suzy for her contributions during her time with the Company. I look forward to supporting our team members and the outstanding leaders in the Office of the CEO who will help guide Heritage forward while we search for the right leader who shares our passion for customer service and community for the long-term.”

The Board has launched a comprehensive search process for Heritage's Chief Executive Officer with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify the right leader to bring Heritage into its next phase of growth. As the nation's largest Hispanic-oriented specialty grocer, Heritage is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable food to the customers and communities it serves.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

...