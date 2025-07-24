Electrical Switches Market Set For Strong Global Growth As Smart And Traditional Technologies Evolve
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$15.3 billion
|Market size forecast
|$20.8 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Switch Type, Materials, Technology, Configuration, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa).
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Japan, India, South Korea, China
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Plastic Materials Lead the Way: Plastic remains the most widely used material in electrical switches, accounting for 70.3% of the global market. Its popularity is driven by its affordability, availability, and widespread use. By the end of 2030, the market value for plastic-based switches is projected to reach over $5.28 billion.
- Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead: The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the electrical switch market, due to rapid industrial growth, urban expansion, and government support for infrastructure development. China and India are playing a major role in boosting demand across the region.
- Future Growth Areas: The market is expected to expand significantly in areas like construction-focused solutions, smart automation, and energy-efficient technologies. This growth is being driven by increasing urbanization and the rise of smart city initiatives around the world.
Emerging startups:
- EnOcean builds wireless and self-powered switches specifically for smart building applications.
- Nanoleaf produces smart wireless switches that can be used across smart homes.
- NOJA Power Switchgear Pty. Ltd. develops electric switches for medium-voltage power distribution networks.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the global market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global market for electrical switches was valued at $15.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to $20.8 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030.
- The factors driving the global electrical switch market are the demand for EVs, growing infrastructure due to rising urbanization, and the increased use of antibacterial electrical switches.
- Through the end of 2030, the commercial/industrial segment will continue to dominate the global market, due to the higher adoption of electric switches across these segments and the rise in non-residential construction worldwide.
- The Asia-Pacific region is the leading revenue generator for the global market for electrical switches. In 2024, it accounted for $5.3 billion in revenue, representing about 34.5% worldwide. The growth potential of North America and Asia-Pacific is driven by major industry players deriving substantial revenue from these regions, substantial government investments in infrastructure modernization, construction boom, and rapid urbanization, especially across emerging economies such as China and India.
Market leaders include:
- ABB ADOLF WURTH GMBH & CO. KG EATON GE VERNOVA HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG LEGRAND LITTELFUSE INC. LUTRON OMRON CORP. ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SALZER ELECTRONICS LTD. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SIEMENS TE CONNECTIVITY
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment