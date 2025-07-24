AKWEL: TURNOVER OF €510.6M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Champfromier, Thursday, July 24, 2025 TURNOVER OF €510.6M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Decrease in turnover of -3.4% Net cash position of €149.3M AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and E-powertrain parts, has recorded, over the first half of 2025, a consolidated turnover of €510.6M, down -3.4% compared to the first half of 2024 as reported and at constant scope and exchange rates. Consolidated revenue (from January 1 to June 30, 2025)

in €m - unaudited 2025 2024 Variation PCC variation (1) 1st quarter 255.6 263.5 -3.0% -4.0% 2nd quarter 255.0 265.3 -3.9% -2.7% 1 st half 510.6 528.8 -3.4% -3.4%

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates

DECREASE IN TURNOVER IN THE SECOND QUARTER

Over the second quarter of 2025, AKWEL recorded a consolidated turnover of which is comparable to that of the previous quarter but down from the second quarter of 2024 by -3.9% as reported and by -2.7% at constant scope and exchange rates, following an unfavorable impact of exchange rates on the US dollar amounting to However, when considering the entirety of the first half of the year, the impact of exchange rates is not significant.

HALF-YEARLY TURNOVER DISTRIBUTION

The turnover is distributed by geographic production area as follows:



EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): 349.9M (-0.4%)

America: €144.1M (-10.1%) Asia: €16.6M (-3.4%)



Turnover for Products and Functions amounted to €497.5M in the first half, down -1.2%. The Decontamination (+15.1%), Fuel (+3.6%) and Cooling (+1.9%) product lines recorded growth, while other lines, including Air (-22.6%) and Mechanisms (-3.9%), exhibited a downward trend. Tools recorded a turnover of €8.1M for the period.

NET CASH POSITION OF €149.3M

With investments of €17.5M in the first half of the year and before disbursement of the dividend, the consolidated net cash excluding the impact of lease liabilities amounted to €149.3M as of June 30, 2025.

In addition, as part of its supplier partnership with Holding Enricau, of which the Group is a co-shareholder, AKWEL purchased 100% of three industrial buildings located at Thyez and Ayse in Haute-Savoie from Bionnassay Real Estate on July 24, 2025, for €15.9 million, including borrowings. These properties will be sold in the short term.

PERSPECTIVES FOR 2025

In view of the changes in activity recorded over the first two quarters of the financial year, AKWEL confirms that it anticipates a decrease in turnover for 2025, but to a lesser extent than in 2024.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

The postponement of the general meeting to September 30, 2025 at the latest has been authorized by the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse. As statutory auditing work on the 2024 accounts is still ongoing, AKWEL will inform the market of the new timeline as soon as possible. Dividends for the 2024 financial year will be paid subsequent to the General Meeting.

Next press release: Results for the first half of 2025, on September 18, 2025, after markets close.

An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.

Euronext Paris - Sub-fund B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP



