Barron Witherspoon, Sr. Signs With South Florida Speakers Bureau

- Marsha Freedman, MS, Founder, South Florida Speakers BureauCOCOA BEACH, FL, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Barron Witherspoon, Sr. an in-demand motivational speaker, an Amazon best-selling author of The Black Exec & The Seven Myths, and a former Proctor & Gamble (P&G) senior executive, today announced his signing with the South Florida Speakers Bureau ( ), a community of talented and highly experienced keynote speakers, trainers, coaches, and consultants founded by Marsha Freedman, MS, herself a noted public speaker.A Cocoa Beach, FL resident, Witherspoon is passionate about sharing his knowledge to empower rising executives and student leaders to climb the corporate ladder as they navigate multiple, myth-based challenges.“I am looking forward to reaching even more aspiring leaders as well as college students through my partnership with South Florida Speakers Bureau,” says Witherspoon.“I am appreciative of this opportunity to do more of this through the Bureau's impressive footprint and exceptional reputation.”Witherspoon, primarily through keynotes and fireside chats, has addressed audiences throughout the country at such prestigious venues as Strada Education Foundation HBCU Leadership Summit, L3 Harris, Hedrick & Struggles, TedX at the University of Mt. St. Vincent, The Harlem Book Fair, UBS, and New Jersey Institute of Technology.“With all my talks, I offer experience-based solutions that enabled me to go from an entry level position at P&G to one of global importance at the multinational corporation,” says Witherspoon.“My company is selective with whom we partner. I want speakers who engage, inspire, and educate their audiences. Barron does that and more,” says Freedman, who adds,“He is an electrifying speaker.”Witherspoon, who offers a rotating roster of set topics, adapts each presentation to the specific needs of his audience.“This ability is highly attractive to our clients,” notes Freedman.“Barron does not give cookie-cutter talks.”To review Witherspoon's speaking topics and to start the booking process, click here . A video clip featuring one of his talks is showcased on the page. Follow Witherspoon on LinkedIn – .

