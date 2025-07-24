Amber Walker Named Chief Growth Officer At Parry Labs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs is proud to announce that Dr. Amber Walker has been appointed Chief Growth Officer, reporting directly to CEO JD Parkes. In this role, she will lead enterprise growth across all defense sectors, driving market expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term value creation.

Dr. Walker previously served as Senior Vice President of Ground, Maritime, and C2 Systems, where she helped deliver strong business performance across multiple portfolios in 2025 and positioned the company for accelerated growth in 2026. "Amber has been a force behind some of Parry's most important momentum this year," said JD Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs. "Her vision, discipline, and mission-first mindset make her the ideal leader to drive Parry's next chapter of growth."

Dr. Walker brings a wealth of experience in the defense sector-in both government and industry roles-working on advanced technology development and business growth. At Anduril Industries, she launched the Land Systems business, capturing key positions on the Army's XM-30, Robotic Combat Vehicle, and TITAN programs. At Raytheon BBN, she led autonomy efforts, served as Principal Investigator on the DARPA EDGE program, and was a business unit leader for Network & Cyber Technologies.

During her career in the U.S. Army, Dr. Walker served as a DARPA Program Manager in the Tactical Technology Office. She currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, was a subcommittee member on the Army Science Board from 2023–2025, and remains an active member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

"The future of defense depends on rapid, reliable, and integrated capabilities," said Dr. Walker. "Parry Labs is delivering the digital infrastructure our warfighters need-and I'm honored to help lead that mission at scale."

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace by rapidly delivering digital systems infrastructure to ensure operational superiority. Through seamless integration of open software architecture and cutting-edge hardware, we provide scalable solutions that empower organizations to deploy mission-critical capabilities in real-time. At Parry Labs, we are committed to delivering future-proof, agile technologies that meet the evolving demands of modern operations. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC

