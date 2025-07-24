Capstone Partners Welcomes Managing Director Geoffrey Frankel To Lead Special Situations Investment Banking Team

BOSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking and advisory services firm, is pleased to welcome Geoffrey Frankel to the firm. Frankel joins Capstone's Financial Advisory Services (FAS) group as a Managing Director and will lead the Special Situations Investment Banking team . He brings more than 30 years of experience sourcing and executing mergers and acquisitions, financings, corporate/bankruptcy restructuring and reorganizations, operational turnarounds, and providing litigation support across a range of industries.

Prior to joining Capstone Partners, Frankel served as the CEO and Senior Managing Director of Hilco Corporate Finance where he was responsible for building and managing the investment banking affiliate of Hilco Global. Throughout his career, Frankel has built and managed successful special situation and restructuring practices with a focus on advising middle-market businesses and their stakeholders in distressed and special situations. Frankel began his professional career as a restructuring lawyer at Skadden in New York City.

Frankel commented, "I am thrilled to join the Capstone team. The firm has established a leading reputation as a trusted advisor to middle-market businesses nationally and provides a unique platform to further develop an integrated special situations investment banking practice."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome a professional with Geoff's extensive experience and track record of success helping dynamic teams expand their reach," said FAS Managing Partner Brian Davies. "The addition of another senior leader of his caliber is an integral part of our growth strategy, particularly for our Special Situations group."

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams.

