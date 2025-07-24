Beta Is Back: Versiv Composites And Bron Aerotech Partner To Supply Beta Cloth Fabric To Worldwide Customers
"Beta Cloth has a long flight heritage," said Andrew Palasek, Director of Sales for Bron Aerotech. "It is one of the only materials available with the ability to withstand harsh space conditions, MMOD shielding, and atomic oxygen protection in low-Earth orbits."
"Our team at Versiv Composites are very proud to continue working on a product that was developed by and with our colleagues decades ago. What really stands out for us is the long space heritage - among other missions, Beta ® Cloth helped the safe and reliable operations of the International Space Station since its conception. As space exploration intensifies, we are committed to and excited about developing the new generation of Beta Cloth products working with our partners while continuously developing our R&D capabilities." adds Marta Miciula-Osak, Director of Marketing and Innovation, Versiv Composites Limited.
Beta® Cloth Fabric continues to meet key specifications, including those of Nasa, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin.
Beta cloth can be combined with unique coatings and other material laminations with other high-performance materials, supporting new space requirements and Multilayer Insulation applications.
"Our goal is to provide high-quality products, build strong customer relationships and be the market leader of high-performance coated fabrics, films, and adhesive solutions for space applications," Andrew said.
About Versiv Composites : Versiv is a recognized expert in high-performance, technology-driven, fluoropolymer-based composites films and fabrics. The company provides proven products and customized solutions to customers across a diverse array of sectors, including space and aerospace.
About Bron Aerotech, Inc : Bron Aerotech specializes in sourcing, converting, and supplying high-performance engineered films, fabrics, foils, foams, coatings, and adhesives that meet aerospace OEM specifications.
