Flowcore Water Expands Operations With New Southlake Location

Established Water Solutions Provider Brings Over Two Decades of Expertise to North Texas Communities

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowCore Water, a leading provider of comprehensive water solutions with over 20 years of industry experience, announces the opening of its new Southlake location at 950 E. State HWY 114, Suite 160, Southlake, TX 76092. The facility, which opened in June 2025, extends the company's specialized water services to residents and businesses throughout Southlake, Justin, Westlake, Keller, Grapevine, Northlake, and Decatur.

The new Southlake location offers FlowCore Water's complete range of services, including water well drilling, well pump installation and repair, irrigation system design and installation, and comprehensive filtration system design, installation, and repair. The company serves residential, commercial, and municipal clients throughout the region.

"We've seen tremendous demand for specialized water providers who truly understand water systems from the source to the home in the Saginaw area," said Robert Regan, General Manager of FlowCore Water. "This expansion to Southlake allows us to bring our two decades of expertise to new communities throughout North Texas that need reliable, professional water solutions."

FlowCore Water has built its reputation on delivering comprehensive water system solutions that address the unique challenges of North Texas water conditions. The company's experienced team provides end-to-end services from initial consultation and system design through installation, maintenance, and repair services.

The Southlake location represents FlowCore Water's commitment to meeting growing demand for professional water services in the expanding North Texas market. The company's original location in Fort Worth continues to serve the Saginaw area and surrounding communities.

FlowCore Water's services include:



Water well drilling and installation

Well pump installation, maintenance, and repair

Irrigation system design and installation

Water filtration system design, installation, and repair Comprehensive water system consultation and support

For more information about FlowCore Water's services or the new Southlake location, visit flowcorewater or call (817) 753-8514. Learn more about well drilling and pump services at flowcorewater/well-services.

About FlowCore Water Founded over 20 years ago, FlowCore Water is a trusted provider of comprehensive water solutions serving residential, commercial, and municipal clients throughout North Texas. The company specializes in water well drilling, pump systems, irrigation, and filtration services, delivering reliable water solutions backed by decades of industry expertise. FlowCore Water operates locations in Fort Worth and Southlake, Texas.

Media Contact: Tia Rychert

FlowCore Water

Email: [email protected]

Website: flowcorewater

SOURCE FlowCore

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED