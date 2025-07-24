Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings For The Second Quarter Of 2025

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $2.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $585 thousand, or 31.1%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, net income increased $1.0 million, or 71.2%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $4.4 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, representing an increase of $1.5 million, or 52.8%, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $4.2 million since June 30, 2024 and an increase of $75.4 million since December 31, 2024. Growth in the balance sheet since June 30, 2024, totaling $4.2 million, was driven by growth in deposits of $47.3 million, or 5.1%, and growth in shareholders' equity of $9.7 million, or 13.1%, offset by a decline in borrowings and subordinated debt of $52.9 million. During the period of mid-January 2024 through early November 2024, advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million impacted asset balances. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate and the earnings rate offered by the FRB. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November 2024 meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates eliminating the arbitrage opportunity. Balance sheet growth since December 31, 2024 of $75.4 million was driven primarily by deposit growth of $69.8 million, or 15.4% annualized, which included growth in time deposit, money market, NOW and noninterest-bearing demand account balances of $31.9 million, $20.5 million, $8.8 million and $4.9 million, respectively.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $872.1 million as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $31.1 million, or 3.7% from June 30, 2024, and $24.5 million, or 5.8% annualized from December 31, 2024. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential loans, including home equity loans, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, grew $21.2 million, $16.9 million, and $8.8 million, respectively, since June 30, 2024. A decline in construction and land development loans of $22.1 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios. Since December 31, 2024, growth in residential loans, including home equity loans, construction and land development loans, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $11.3 million, $8.1 million and $5.3 million, respectively, contributed to total loan growth of $24.5 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.5 million during the same period in 2024, and $8.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.83% during the second quarter of 2024 to 3.13% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM during 2022 and 2023 as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved, as interest rates on interest-bearing deposits stabilized and maturing loans continue to reprice at higher interest rates. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September 2024 also contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2025 – Noninterest income increased $311 thousand during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $242 thousand with an increase in mortgage origination and sale activity associated with the spring and summer seasons. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $95 thousand because of improved performance of the equity market in the second quarter.

Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024 – Noninterest income increased $171 thousand. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $90 thousand driven by relative performance of the equity market. Mortgage banking revenue and card and merchant services income increased $41 thousand and $25 thousand, respectively, reflecting increased transaction activity.

Six Months June 30, 2025 vs. Six Months June 30, 2024 – Noninterest income increased $67 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Mortgage banking revenue and card and merchant services income increased $76 thousand and $49 thousand, respectively, reflecting increased transaction activity. Other non-interest income increased $48 thousand and included broker fees totaling $72 thousand received in the first quarter 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration ("SBA") qualified loans. Offsetting the noted increases in revenue was a decline of $98 thousand in earnings on bank-owned life insurance as the first quarter of 2024 included receipt of insurance proceeds of $138 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2025 – Noninterest expense decreased $62 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses of $187 thousand and $76 thousand, respectively, offset by an increase in data and item processing expense of $95 thousand and an increase in legal and professional fees of $89 thousand. Salaries and benefits decreased due to decreased health insurance costs of $170 thousand associated with stop loss coverage of certain claims activity. Occupancy and equipment expense fell as snow removal costs incurred in the first quarter did not impact the second quarter. A nonrecurring deposit processing loss of $70 thousand contributed to the increase in data and item processing expense. Legal and professional expense increased as the Company, having crossed $1 billion in total assets in 2024, continues preparation for the regulatory requirements associated with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act.

Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024 – Noninterest expense increased $59 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and benefits of $72 thousand.

Six Months June 30, 2025 vs. Six Months June 30, 2024 – Noninterest expense increased $529 thousand in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $575 thousand, offset by a decrease in data and item processing expense of $171 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases and increased incentive compensation accruals. A decline in fraud and operating losses associated with deposit processing of $194 thousand contributed to the decrease in data and item processing expense.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.13% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.15% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.16% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.08 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 18, 2025, for stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025, and payable on August 8, 2025.

