Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings For The Second Quarter Of 2025
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of Period End
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 67,210,170
|
$ 41,754,293
|
$ 16,510,418
|
$ 90,485,075
|
$ 91,988,101
|
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
46,712,422
|
42,514,398
|
40,481,911
|
43,803,206
|
39,518,549
|
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
88,807,858
|
90,382,973
|
91,374,820
|
92,558,298
|
93,944,321
|
|
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
92,176
|
93,416
|
102,896
|
110,386
|
118,787
|
|
|
Total securities held-to-maturity
|
88,715,682
|
90,289,557
|
91,271,924
|
92,447,912
|
93,825,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total securities
|
135,428,104
|
132,803,955
|
131,753,835
|
136,251,118
|
133,344,083
|
|
Equity securities, at cost
|
1,426,700
|
1,901,700
|
1,404,700
|
1,404,600
|
1,404,600
|
|
Loans
|
|
872,116,129
|
863,383,714
|
847,593,970
|
847,539,088
|
841,043,351
|
|
|
Less allowance for loan credit losses
|
8,675,088
|
8,525,628
|
8,279,404
|
8,167,602
|
8,186,862
|
|
|
Loans, net
|
863,441,041
|
854,858,086
|
839,314,566
|
839,371,486
|
832,856,489
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,445,377
|
564,685
|
5,106,956
|
4,591,950
|
4,739,191
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
6,196,774
|
5,628,103
|
5,688,187
|
5,805,983
|
6,010,649
|
|
Right of use asset
|
1,816,066
|
1,939,827
|
1,911,836
|
2,031,653
|
2,152,804
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
3,422,469
|
3,342,795
|
3,152,505
|
3,124,150
|
3,360,417
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
4,356,321
|
4,431,764
|
4,558,255
|
4,568,943
|
4,870,431
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
7,570,668
|
7,443,531
|
7,411,319
|
7,379,630
|
7,159,381
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
1,656,507
|
|
Other assets
|
1,638,591
|
1,741,146
|
1,771,483
|
1,660,574
|
1,891,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,095,608,788
|
$ 1,058,066,392
|
$ 1,020,240,567
|
$ 1,098,331,669
|
$ 1,091,433,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 256,355,584
|
$ 247,511,094
|
$ 251,431,084
|
$ 246,907,558
|
$ 248,150,379
|
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
721,494,804
|
685,201,331
|
656,575,635
|
685,892,223
|
682,397,667
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
977,850,388
|
932,712,425
|
908,006,719
|
932,799,781
|
930,548,046
|
|
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
15,000,000
|
25,000,000
|
15,000,000
|
65,000,000
|
65,000,000
|
|
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
12,046,819
|
12,043,757
|
12,040,695
|
15,000,000
|
14,977,576
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,886,828
|
2,011,829
|
1,984,920
|
2,105,649
|
2,226,547
|
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
567,996
|
730,113
|
485,160
|
2,468,369
|
1,633,334
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
4,321,095
|
4,380,812
|
3,694,164
|
3,662,903
|
2,853,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,011,673,126
|
976,878,936
|
941,211,658
|
1,021,036,702
|
1,017,239,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
29,289
|
29,289
|
29,198
|
29,159
|
29,159
|
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
41,469,625
|
41,351,223
|
41,331,966
|
41,284,421
|
41,204,072
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
48,480,152
|
46,246,459
|
44,597,524
|
43,039,340
|
41,167,218
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(6,043,404)
|
(6,439,515)
|
(6,929,779)
|
(7,057,953)
|
(8,206,148)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
83,935,662
|
81,187,456
|
79,028,909
|
77,294,967
|
74,194,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,095,608,788
|
$ 1,058,066,392
|
$ 1,020,240,567
|
$ 1,098,331,669
|
$ 1,091,433,697
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 12,597,796
|
$ 12,228,538
|
$ 12,057,265
|
$ 12,066,857
|
$ 11,471,139
|
|
$ 24,826,334
|
$ 22,652,683
|
|
Securities
|
888,721
|
858,632
|
809,512
|
773,571
|
773,717
|
|
1,747,353
|
1,546,320
|
|
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
|
467,029
|
119,202
|
548,309
|
1,101,997
|
1,289,874
|
|
586,231
|
2,156,433
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
13,953,546
|
13,206,372
|
13,415,086
|
13,942,425
|
13,534,730
|
|
27,159,918
|
26,355,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
4,758,194
|
4,405,731
|
4,686,005
|
5,146,858
|
5,005,650
|
|
9,163,925
|
9,709,598
|
|
Borrowed funds
|
149,325
|
189,055
|
380,370
|
756,653
|
750,049
|
|
338,380
|
1,420,965
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
207,250
|
207,250
|
209,934
|
238,049
|
238,050
|
|
414,500
|
476,099
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
5,114,769
|
4,802,036
|
5,276,309
|
6,141,560
|
5,993,749
|
|
9,916,805
|
11,606,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
8,838,777
|
8,404,336
|
8,138,777
|
7,800,865
|
7,540,981
|
|
17,243,113
|
14,748,774
|
Provision for credit losses
|
148,330
|
248,558
|
178,624
|
(7,396)
|
168,120
|
|
396,888
|
435,490
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for credit losses
|
8,690,447
|
8,155,778
|
7,960,153
|
7,808,261
|
7,372,861
|
|
16,846,225
|
14,313,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage banking revenue
|
406,440
|
164,015
|
470,783
|
508,209
|
365,003
|
|
570,455
|
494,752
|
|
Card and merchant services
|
310,082
|
281,415
|
314,785
|
294,243
|
285,572
|
|
591,497
|
542,936
|
|
Service charges on deposits
|
231,856
|
235,097
|
262,583
|
252,406
|
237,357
|
|
466,953
|
474,377
|
|
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|
118,847
|
23,920
|
23,398
|
86,958
|
28,755
|
|
142,767
|
240,396
|
|
Loss on sale of investment securities
|
-
|
-
|
(442,493)
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Other
|
25,959
|
77,870
|
5,427
|
5,022
|
5,001
|
|
103,829
|
56,285
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
1,093,184
|
782,317
|
634,483
|
1,146,838
|
921,688
|
|
1,875,501
|
1,808,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,660,059
|
3,847,202
|
3,565,344
|
3,696,105
|
3,588,465
|
|
7,507,261
|
6,932,653
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
848,881
|
925,091
|
906,738
|
901,283
|
869,510
|
|
1,773,972
|
1,733,518
|
|
Data and item processing
|
686,375
|
590,840
|
624,021
|
492,294
|
731,661
|
|
1,277,215
|
1,448,373
|
|
Legal and professional fees
|
366,768
|
277,977
|
291,944
|
242,411
|
354,244
|
|
644,745
|
642,437
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
170,937
|
142,866
|
206,376
|
210,789
|
205,143
|
|
313,803
|
390,277
|
|
Advertising
|
79,253
|
107,375
|
78,362
|
93,129
|
73,236
|
|
186,628
|
134,703
|
|
Other
|
604,861
|
587,891
|
616,615
|
553,021
|
536,341
|
|
1,192,752
|
1,085,055
|
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
6,417,134
|
6,479,242
|
6,289,400
|
6,189,032
|
6,358,600
|
|
12,896,376
|
12,367,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
3,366,497
|
2,458,853
|
2,305,236
|
2,766,067
|
1,935,949
|
|
5,825,350
|
3,755,014
|
Income tax expense
|
898,493
|
576,217
|
571,853
|
718,989
|
494,293
|
|
1,474,710
|
907,663
|
Net income
|
|
$ 2,468,004
|
$ 1,882,636
|
$ 1,733,383
|
$ 2,047,078
|
$ 1,441,656
|
|
$ 4,350,640
|
$ 2,847,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.49
|
|
$ 1.49
|
$ 0.98
|
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.49
|
|
$ 1.48
|
$ 0.98
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
2,928,888
|
2,928,888
|
2,919,797
|
2,915,933
|
2,915,933
|
|
-
|
2,915,933
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
2,928,888
|
2,922,624
|
2,919,677
|
2,915,933
|
2,913,048
|
|
2,925,773
|
2,914,491
|
|
Diluted
|
2,944,207
|
2,937,508
|
2,934,754
|
2,927,377
|
2,916,951
|
|
2,942,204
|
2,915,954
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.06
|
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.12
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
As of and for the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
2,928,888
|
2,928,888
|
2,919,797
|
2,915,933
|
2,915,933
|
|
2,928,888
|
2,915,933
|
|
Book value per share
|
$ 28.66
|
$ 27.72
|
$ 27.07
|
$ 26.51
|
$ 25.44
|
|
$ 28.66
|
$ 25.44
|
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 28.09
|
$ 27.15
|
$ 26.50
|
$ 25.94
|
$ 24.88
|
|
$ 28.09
|
$ 24.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital (bank consolidated unless noted otherwise)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
|
12.28 %
|
12.11 %
|
12.12 %
|
12.27 %
|
11.98 %
|
|
12.28 %
|
11.98 %
|
|
Tier 1 capital
|
12.28 %
|
12.11 %
|
12.12 %
|
12.27 %
|
11.98 %
|
|
12.28 %
|
11.98 %
|
|
Total risk based capital
|
13.41 %
|
13.23 %
|
13.24 %
|
13.36 %
|
13.07 %
|
|
13.41 %
|
13.07 %
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.29 %
|
9.47 %
|
9.06 %
|
8.90 %
|
8.69 %
|
|
9.29 %
|
8.69 %
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)
|
7.52 %
|
7.53 %
|
7.60 %
|
6.90 %
|
6.66 %
|
|
7.52 %
|
6.66 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$ 1,442,329
|
$ 1,488,718
|
$ 1,525,759
|
$ 1,566,138
|
$ 1,798,530
|
|
$ 1,442,329
|
$ 1,798,530
|
|
Non-performing assets
|
$ 1,442,329
|
$ 1,488,718
|
$ 1,525,759
|
$ 1,566,138
|
$ 1,798,530
|
|
$ 1,442,329
|
$ 1,798,530
|
|
Non-performing loans to loans
|
0.17 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.21 %
|
|
0.17 %
|
0.21 %
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.13 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.16 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
0.16 %
|
|
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
|
Allowance for loan credit losses to loans
|
0.99 %
|
0.99 %
|
0.98 %
|
0.96 %
|
0.96 %
|
|
0.99 %
|
0.96 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
0.92 %
|
0.74 %
|
0.65 %
|
0.74 %
|
0.53 %
|
|
0.83 %
|
0.53 %
|
|
Return on average equity
|
11.93 %
|
9.47 %
|
8.77 %
|
10.66 %
|
7.86 %
|
|
10.73 %
|
7.84 %
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.37 %
|
3.36 %
|
3.13 %
|
2.90 %
|
2.83 %
|
|
3.36 %
|
2.82 %
|
|
Yield on interest-earning assets
|
5.32 %
|
5.29 %
|
5.16 %
|
5.18 %
|
5.09 %
|
|
5.30 %
|
5.03 %
|
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
2.80 %
|
2.78 %
|
2.93 %
|
3.19 %
|
3.19 %
|
|
2.79 %
|
3.14 %
|
|
Loans to deposits ratio
|
89.19 %
|
92.57 %
|
93.35 %
|
90.86 %
|
90.67 %
|
|
89.19 %
|
90.67 %
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including LHFS
|
$ 868,901,865
|
|
$ 12,597,796
|
|
5.81 %
|
|
$ 857,799,175
|
|
$ 12,228,538
|
|
5.76 %
|
|
$ 833,960,162
|
|
$ 11,471,139
|
|
5.53 %
|
|
|
Securities
|
135,415,559
|
|
888,721
|
|
2.63 %
|
|
135,129,415
|
|
858,632
|
|
2.54 %
|
|
135,875,550
|
|
773,717
|
|
2.28 %
|
|
|
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
|
47,920,689
|
|
467,029
|
|
3.91 %
|
|
16,389,959
|
|
119,202
|
|
2.95 %
|
|
99,639,244
|
|
1,289,874
|
|
5.21 %
|
|
|
|
1,052,238,113
|
|
13,953,546
|
|
5.32 %
|
|
1,009,318,549
|
|
13,206,372
|
|
5.29 %
|
|
1,069,474,956
|
|
13,534,730
|
|
5.09 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
23,523,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,046,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,327,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,075,761,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,031,364,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,092,802,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 527,492,595
|
|
$ 3,146,490
|
|
2.39 %
|
|
$ 511,603,640
|
|
$ 2,964,668
|
|
2.35 %
|
|
$ 534,288,264
|
|
$ 3,719,156
|
|
2.80 %
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
176,936,573
|
|
1,611,704
|
|
3.65 %
|
|
156,928,392
|
|
1,441,063
|
|
3.72 %
|
|
142,212,265
|
|
1,286,494
|
|
3.64 %
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
704,429,168
|
|
4,758,194
|
|
2.71 %
|
|
668,532,032
|
|
4,405,731
|
|
2.67 %
|
|
676,500,529
|
|
5,005,650
|
|
2.98 %
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
27,044,756
|
|
356,575
|
|
5.28 %
|
|
30,466,939
|
|
396,305
|
|
5.24 %
|
|
79,963,039
|
|
988,099
|
|
4.96 %
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
731,473,924
|
|
5,114,769
|
|
2.80 %
|
|
698,998,971
|
|
4,802,036
|
|
2.78 %
|
|
756,463,568
|
|
5,993,749
|
|
3.19 %
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
254,468,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
244,507,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
253,726,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
6,873,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,266,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,854,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
992,815,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
950,772,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,019,044,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1.99 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.96 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.16 %
|
|
|
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bearing liabilities plus non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest-bearing deposits)
|
|
|
|
|
2.05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.06 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.39 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
82,945,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,591,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,757,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
$ 1,075,761,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,031,364,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,092,802,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income / NIM
|
|
|
$ 8,838,777
|
|
3.37 %
|
|
|
|
$ 8,404,336
|
|
3.36 %
|
|
|
|
$ 7,540,981
|
|
2.83 %
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$ 863,910,059
|
|
$ 24,826,334
|
|
5.78 %
|
|
$ 831,793,535
|
|
$ 22,652,683
|
|
5.48 %
|
|
|
Securities
|
135,273,444
|
|
1,747,353
|
|
2.58 %
|
|
136,807,807
|
|
1,546,320
|
|
2.26 %
|
|
|
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
|
32,240,014
|
|
586,231
|
|
3.67 %
|
|
84,442,563
|
|
2,156,433
|
|
5.14 %
|
|
|
|
1,031,423,517
|
|
27,159,918
|
|
5.30 %
|
|
1,053,043,905
|
|
26,355,436
|
|
5.03 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
22,237,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,073,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,053,661,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,077,117,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 519,577,191
|
|
$ 6,111,158
|
|
2.37 %
|
|
$ 533,479,478
|
|
$ 7,356,101
|
|
2.77 %
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
166,993,913
|
|
3,052,767
|
|
3.69 %
|
|
133,953,380
|
|
2,353,497
|
|
3.53 %
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
686,571,104
|
|
9,163,925
|
|
2.69 %
|
|
667,432,858
|
|
9,709,598
|
|
2.93 %
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
28,715,359
|
|
752,880
|
|
5.26 %
|
|
76,743,034
|
|
1,897,064
|
|
4.97 %
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
715,286,463
|
|
9,916,805
|
|
2.79 %
|
|
744,175,892
|
|
11,606,662
|
|
3.14 %
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
249,504,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
251,603,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
7,095,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,283,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
971,885,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,004,063,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1.97 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.12 %
|
|
|
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bearing liabilities plus non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest-bearing deposits)
|
|
|
|
|
2.07 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.34 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
81,775,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,053,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
$ 1,053,661,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,077,117,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income / NIM
|
|
|
$ 17,243,113
|
|
3.36 %
|
|
|
|
$ 14,748,774
|
|
2.82 %
|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of Period End
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction and land development
|
$ 67,819,407
|
$ 65,421,754
|
$ 59,761,206
|
$ 64,686,070
|
$ 89,921,555
|
|
Multifamily
|
22,989,449
|
24,142,268
|
25,185,498
|
23,437,101
|
21,281,351
|
|
Farmland
|
32,872,235
|
32,376,907
|
32,424,255
|
30,448,216
|
30,317,070
|
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner occupied
|
139,335,615
|
143,451,648
|
136,172,517
|
137,266,535
|
130,560,913
|
|
|
Non-owner occupied
|
164,434,003
|
163,089,171
|
159,150,227
|
154,090,059
|
143,246,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential, including home equity
|
307,500,247
|
298,829,304
|
296,196,340
|
297,472,722
|
290,587,107
|
Commercial and industrial
|
132,669,094
|
131,591,369
|
134,164,953
|
135,355,039
|
130,148,584
|
Consumer
|
|
847,668
|
915,551
|
1,036,859
|
1,296,915
|
1,392,904
|
|
|
Gross loans
|
868,467,718
|
859,817,972
|
844,091,855
|
844,052,657
|
837,455,615
|
|
|
Net deferred loan costs
|
3,648,411
|
3,565,742
|
3,502,115
|
3,486,431
|
3,587,736
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
$ 872,116,129
|
$ 863,383,714
|
$ 847,593,970
|
$ 847,539,088
|
$ 841,043,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 256,355,584
|
$ 247,511,094
|
$ 251,431,084
|
$ 246,907,558
|
$ 248,150,379
|
Interest-bearing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW 1
|
203,461,544
|
193,760,532
|
194,682,425
|
223,884,815
|
223,072,312
|
|
Savings
|
|
73,765,147
|
72,670,367
|
69,979,571
|
69,566,114
|
72,408,661
|
|
Money Market
|
260,797,600
|
251,803,391
|
240,320,055
|
239,982,813
|
237,799,850
|
|
Time
|
|
183,470,513
|
166,967,041
|
151,593,584
|
152,458,481
|
149,116,844
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing
|
721,494,804
|
685,201,331
|
656,575,635
|
685,892,223
|
682,397,667
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 977,850,388
|
$ 932,712,425
|
$ 908,006,719
|
$ 932,799,781
|
$ 930,548,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
|
|
|
|
