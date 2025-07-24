123Invent Inventor Develops Scented Wiper Fluid (CTK-1468)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new washer fluid product that would provide on-command air freshening for a vehicle," said an inventor, from Corpus Christi, Texas, "so I invented the SCENTED WIPER FLUID. My design eliminates the need to use traditional air fresheners that quickly lose their effectiveness."
The invention provides new washer fluid product with air freshening capabilities. In doing so, it enables the user to effectively clean the vehicle windshield. It also offers a fresh scent. As a result, it could make traveling in the car more enjoyable. The invention features a multi-purpose design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
SCENTED WIPER FLUID is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Gilbert Valencia at 361-290-9158 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment