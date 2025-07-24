Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Scented Wiper Fluid (CTK-1468)


PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new washer fluid product that would provide on-command air freshening for a vehicle," said an inventor, from Corpus Christi, Texas, "so I invented the SCENTED WIPER FLUID. My design eliminates the need to use traditional air fresheners that quickly lose their effectiveness."

The invention provides new washer fluid product with air freshening capabilities. In doing so, it enables the user to effectively clean the vehicle windshield. It also offers a fresh scent. As a result, it could make traveling in the car more enjoyable. The invention features a multi-purpose design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

SCENTED WIPER FLUID is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Gilbert Valencia at 361-290-9158 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

