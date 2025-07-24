Gaza At Death's Door: MA Healthcare Workers Demand End Of Taxpayer Funding For Starvation Of Gaza
As over 100 international humanitarian aid organizations sound the alarm about“mass deaths” from starvation in Gaza , dozens of physicians will gather for a press conference on Friday July 25th at 12pm at the intersection of Mass Ave and Harrison Ave, in Boston, MA, to call on hospitals and medical associations to condemn the forced starvation of the Palestinian population of Gaza and the use of food as a weapon of war and to urge President Trump to end the genocide in Gaza and allow in humanitarian aid. The physicians will join hundreds of healthcare workers across the U.S. and around the world, as part of a week of action sponsored by Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), in collaboration with Healthcare Workers for Palestine (HCW4), the Non-Violent Medicaid Army and CIR-SEIU, the largest physicians union in the country, representing over 40,000 medical residents in the U.S.
Testimonies gathered by Amnesty International from medical professionals and victims underscore the impact of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation militarized aid system. Nearly 1,100 Palestinians have been killed at GHF-controlled sites since May 2025, with thousands more injured.
Israel has blocked almost all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza since early March. Palestinians are passing out in the streets and dying from malnutrition, with the vast majority of the population entering the final and fatal stages of starvation
Karameh Kuemmerle
Doctors Against Genocide
