Baltimore's Largest Single-Day Fundraiser For Black-Led Organizations Returns August 8

CLLCTIVGIVE crowdfundng campaign resources social change organizations in Greater Baltimore

24-Hour Campaign on August 8 Seeks 20,000 Donors During Black Philanthropy Month

- Jamye WootenBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CLLCTIVGive returns August 8, 2025, as Baltimore's premier 24-hour crowdfunding campaign dedicated to supporting Black-led organizations throughout Greater Baltimore during Black Philanthropy Month. Powered by CLLCTIVLY , this year's campaign sets an ambitious goal to raise a record-breaking $2 million – nearly double previous years' totals – and calls for 20,000 donors to join the movement, with no donation too small.Since launching in 2019, CLLCTIVLY has invested over $4 million in Black-led social change organizations through CLLCTIVGive. The campaign has demonstrated remarkable consistency, raising over $1.1 million in each of the last two consecutive years, with more than 120 nonprofits participating in 2024."I was inspired to create this day of giving due to gross inequality," said Jamye Wooten, founder of CLLCTIVLY. "Black-led organizations receive less than 2% of the $60 billion in foundation dollars. This year, we're setting our boldest vision yet: $2 million in 24 hours to amplify and resource the changemakers who are building Black futures in Baltimore."The timing during Black Philanthropy Month, founded by Dr. Jacqueline Bouvier Copeland in 2011 to celebrate and promote Black giving traditions, underscores the campaign's mission to honor the long history of Black philanthropic leadership while addressing contemporary funding disparities.Research from Echoing Green and the Bridgespan Group indicates that the unrestricted net assets of Black-led nonprofits are 76% smaller than those of their White-led counterparts, highlighting a persistent racial equity gap in philanthropic funding that CLLCTIVGive aims to address."This work grows in urgency as DEI programs face attacks nationwide and executive orders dismantle equity initiatives," said Wooten. "These political shifts threaten the infrastructure supporting Black-led organizations. When external support becomes unreliable or actively hostile, people of good will must unite to ensure these vital organizations have the resources they need to continue their transformative work."New This Year: Multi-Day Celebration and Prize IncentivesCLLCTIVGive 2025 expands into a multi-day celebration featuring multiple community events leading up to the main 24-hour online campaign at fundblackfutures. The campaign will award over $200,000 in prizes to participating organizations, adding significant incentive beyond direct donations.The celebration begins August 6 with "A Toast to Giving Black" at Boyd Cru Wines, followed by the CLLCTIVGive Eve Celebration at Mama Koko's on August 7, featuring a performance by Black Assets, CLLCTIVLY's artist in residence. The main giving day concludes with "The Culture, The Community, The Cause" concert at M&T Bank Exchange, hosted by April Watts with DJ Tanz and live performances by Zo!, Tall Black Guy, and Debórah Bond.Community members are encouraged to mark August 8 on their calendars and join the movement to make history for Baltimore's Black-led organizations.About CLLCTIVLYCLLCTIVLY is a Baltimore-based ecosystem builder founded in 2019 by Jamye Wooten, dedicated to ensuring Black-led organizations have the capital, capacity, and community they need to thrive. Through grantmaking, storytelling, and strategic partnerships, CLLCTIVLY envisions a future where Black social change efforts are fully resourced and celebrated.How to GiveCommunity members can join the movement by supporting Baltimore's Black-led organizations online starting at midnight on August 8 at fundblackfutures. The campaign seeks 20,000 donors to help reach the $2 million goal, with donations of any size welcomed and needed.Organizations interested in participating can find information at fundblackfutures.Media Contact:CLLCTIVLYEmail: ...Website:Event Information:CLLCTIVGive 2025Date: August 8, 2025Time: 12:00 AM – 11:59 PMWebsite:###

