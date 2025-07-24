Retailcloud Expands Into Canadian Attractions With Assiniboine Park Zoo Deployment

retailcloud powers Assiniboine Park Zoo with real-time retail tech, expanding from sports venues into cultural destinations.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- retailcloud, a provider of end-to-end commerce technology for live events and experiential destinations, has expanded into Canada's cultural attractions with a new deployment at Assiniboine Park Zoo. The project reflects a broader trend in which museums, zoos, and family destinations are adopting infrastructure originally developed for professional sports venues and live events to modernize operations and improve guest experience.

This marks retailcloud's first implementation at a Canadian attraction outside of sports, following deployments across multiple sports and entertainment venues. The company's growth signals increasing demand for flexible, cloud-based systems that serve both front-of-house and back-of-house needs in high-volume, guest-facing environments.

The zoo has launched retailcloud's commerce platform across all gift shop locations, supporting integrated gift cards, real-time inventory tracking, and centralized reporting. The result is faster checkouts, improved inventory accuracy, and a simpler experience for both staff and guests.

“We're excited to support one of Manitoba's most iconic destinations,” said Nabela Erakat, Customer Success Manager at retailcloud.“This deployment gives the zoo's team access to real-time, actionable insights while freeing up staff to focus on delivering great guest experiences.”

retailcloud's platform is designed to unify retail, food and beverage, and back-office operations under a single system. While this deployment is focused on retail, the zoo benefits from the same infrastructure used by high-traffic sports venues. The solution is cloud-based, hardware-flexible, and mobile-ready - making it ideal for attractions that need real-time control without extensive IT resources.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo implementation reinforces retailcloud's strategy of expanding beyond sports into the broader recreation and tourism sector. By applying proven infrastructure to cultural destinations, the company is helping venues operate more efficiently while elevating the visitor journey.

About retailcloud

retailcloud provides integrated commerce solutions for sports venues, entertainment destinations, and cultural attractions. Its platform powers retail and food & beverage operations with real-time visibility, actionable data, and flexible deployment options that help teams improve guest experiences and streamline day-to-day operations.

