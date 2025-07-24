Best Version Media Honored With 10 GDUSA Inhouse Design Awards In 2025
The GDUSA Inhouse Design Awards, sponsored by Robert Half, recognize excellence in branding, motion graphics, publications, presentations and more, showcasing the full spectrum of in-house creative talent. With thousands of entries submitted annually, the program highlights the essential role of internal creative teams in shaping brand identity and delivering exceptional results.
This milestone underscores BVM's ongoing commitment to innovation and visual excellence across its expanding portfolio of local publications and brand-supporting marketing materials.
About Best Version Media
BVM connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital marketing solutions. Visit to learn more about our services.
About Graphic Design USA
GDUSA is a leading publication for creative professionals in graphic design, branding, packaging, digital media, and more. It is widely known for its prestigious annual award programs, including the American Graphic Design AwardsTM, Inhouse Design AwardsTM, and Digital Design AwardsTM. Learn more at .
