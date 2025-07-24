MENAFN - PR Newswire) HealthArc has a proven track record deploying software and hardware solutions to create a more connected care environment. Its expertise spans Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), Medication Therapy Management (MTM), and Transitional Care Management (TCM). This experience will shape the new sensor-based RTM program developed in partnership with PatchRx.

HealthArc and PatchRx Partner to Boost Medication Adherence in Pain Management

Post thi

PatchRx's proprietary sensor technology captures medication adherence data directly from the pill bottle in real time at home. These sensors will be integrated into the broader HealthArc platform, creating a unified, data-driven solution specifically designed for Pain Management, with the potential to be extended to mental health practices for monitoring opioid prescriptions.

"HealthArc is one of the leading companies in providing remote care solutions and, as such, we're excited to combine our smart medication adherence technology with one of the most innovative companies in our space today. With our combined products, we're pioneering a new standard in healthcare," said Gavin Buchanan, Co-Founder at PatchRx.

About HealthArc

HealthArc's digital health platform supports a wide range of remote care programs, including:



Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM)

Chronic Care Management (CCM)

Principal Care Management (PCM)

Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM)

Transitional Care Management (TCM)

Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) Medication Therapy Management (MTM)

About PatchRx

PatchRx is revolutionizing patient care through its clinically backed medication adherence technology. The company's patented smart pill-bottle caps for generic prescription bottles, combined with its comprehensive software platform, arm providers with the insight needed to assess a treatment's effectiveness and intervene early to prevent adverse outcomes. PatchRx has improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., closing the gap between a patient's prescribed treatment and actual medication adherence behaviors. To learn more, visit PatchRx.

Media Contact

Prateek Haswani

Director of Sales, HealthArc

[email protected] | +1-201-885-5571

SOURCE HealthArc