SWCA Names Jon Kehmeier As First Scientific And Technical Services Senior Vice President

"Jon's leadership is defined by collaboration, innovation, and a relentless drive to elevate SWCA's technical talent, client experience, and our scientific reputation," said Norma Crumbley, chief delivery officer at SWCA . "His approach guarantees that SWCA will remain a trusted advisor and an embedded partner, delivering value and results that help our clients thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

Kehmeier has 25 years of experience in the environmental consulting industry, having served in various roles at SWCA since starting as an aquatic ecologist in 2000. Most recently, as vice president of scientific and technical services, Kehmeier played a pivotal role in advancing technical careers, stewarding trusted client partnerships, and directing complex, multi-jurisdictional permitting strategies for some of the nation's most ambitious transmission and generation projects. He was also instrumental in launching SWCA's Science Leadership Program, which supports career growth for technical specialists.

"This role is about delivering on SWCA's brand promise of sound science and creative solutions. By providing leadership at the highest level, we're making sure our clients always receive the best scientific practices and regulatory advice - solutions that are not only innovative but also defensible and tailored to help them achieve their goals," said Jon Kehmeier, senior vice president of scientific and technical services at SWCA . "We've held these values as a company for more than 40 years, and I'm excited to lead the efforts that will continue our commitment to these values for the next 40 years."

About SWCA

Founded in 1981, SWCA is a 100% employee-owned environmental and management consulting firm. With a mission to be the best workplace and industry leader in sustainability, we combine scientific expertise and in-depth knowledge of the industries we serve to tackle global environmental challenges. Our experts deliver comprehensive solutions in environmental planning and permitting, cultural resources management, biological and ecological services, water resources management, resilience services, air quality, engineering, and sustainability consulting. Sound Science. Creative Solutions.

