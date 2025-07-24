Accomplished Tech Leader Eric Ujvari Joins Robots & Pencils As Lead Solutions Architect

In this new position, Ujvari will help shape the future of digital transformation by acting as a trusted conduit between business stakeholders and technical teams, ensuring technical decisions align with long-term goals and drive meaningful outcomes from day one.

"Eric's ability to translate business vision into technical architecture is unmatched," said Leonard Pagon, CEO of Robots & Pencils. "He doesn't just understand complex systems-he knows how to simplify and scale them. He asks insightful questions, listens deeply, and has a rare talent for making complex ideas refreshingly easy to understand. He's the kind of architect every client wants in the room, and every engineer wants on the team. He's here to help our clients move faster, with more confidence, and I'm thrilled to have him on board."

Ujvari's arrival marks the latest step in Robots & Pencils' evolution from mobile pioneer to AI-first consulting powerhouse. Known for deploying small, high-impact teams with elite engineering talent, the firm is rapidly expanding its ability to blend intuitive UX with future-ready, AI-infused digital platforms. Ujvari will play a key role in helping clients recognize opportunities earlier and design systems that scale.

"I'm excited to be joining a dynamic organization whose mission is to push the technological and operational boundaries for current and future client partners," said Ujvari. "Having the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented, nimble team of engineers, designers, AI specialists, and digital product professionals is something I'm truly looking forward to. I see this role as a chance to help showcase the best of Robots & Pencils to the world-through thoughtful architecture, collaboration, and innovation."

Before joining Robots & Pencils, Ujvari played a pivotal role in scaling and shaping the Solutions Architecture discipline at WillowTree, contributing at the intersection of commercial strategy, engineering, and delivery. His experience includes leadership roles at Cardinal Health, where he drove large-scale enterprise data strategy and system design initiatives across global supply chain, healthcare, and digital transformation programs. Across roles, he has built a reputation for strategic clarity, collaborative leadership, and an unwavering commitment to client value.

As Robots & Pencils accelerates its growth, Ujvari's addition marks a key inflection point: embedding digital strategy and technical leadership earlier in every client engagement-ensuring better solutions and stronger partnerships.

