James Scott Farrin Attorney Named 2025-2026 Chair Of The NCAJ Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Division

Rosa Antunez Boatwright will continue empowering Latino attorneys in this leadership role for North Carolina Advocates for Justice.

DURHAM, N.C., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury attorney Rosa Antunez Boatwright was recently named 2025-2026 Chair of the Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Division of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ). This appointment is a testament to Boatwright's active involvement and leadership within the NCAJ and her advocacy on behalf of the Hispanic/Latino community.

The NCAJ is a "nonpartisan association of legal professionals dedicated to empowering a strong community of trial lawyers by protecting people, preventing injustice, and promoting fairness." The Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Division of the NCAJ works to identify and support initiatives that address legal challenges facing the Hispanic/Latino community.

In addition to her responsibilities at NCAJ, Boatwright has applied her skills to advance important community causes as a Board Member of the Diamante Arts and Cultural Center and former Board Member of International Focus. She is also an active member of the Hispanic National Bar Association, NC Bar Association, NC Association of Women Attorneys, and the Durham County Bar Association.

James S. Farrin , President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "This appointment not only highlights Rosa's hard work and skillful leadership but also reaffirms the firm's commitment to serving the Hispanic/Latino community."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

