Hilco Real Estate Sales In Cooperation With Onyx Asset Advisors, LLC Is Accepting Offers For A Food Processing Facility Near San Diego

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located in the Vista Pacific Business Park at 2614-16 Temple Heights Drive, Oceanside, California, this one-story building was constructed in 1988 and sits on 1.28± AC. Remodeled in 2009, the site features seven loading docks, ceiling heights of 19', 43 dedicated parking stalls and a 3,200± SF mezzanine office. Another key component of note is the building's heavy-grade power at 1,200 amps, which meets the demands of the operation of commercial ovens, mixers, coolers and other necessary equipment for food manufacturing. Currently, the facility is occupied by a bakehouse specializing in bread, rolls, sandwich buns and flatbreads. While well-equipped to continue bakery operations, this facility also meets the needs of other types of food processing, packaging, warehousing and distribution.

Positioned near the Vista–Oceanside border, the property offers convenient access to State Routes 76 and 78, which connect directly to Interstates 5 and 15-two major north-south corridors that link the Pacific Coast with the Intermountain West. This strategic connectivity enables efficient regional distribution across Southern California and beyond. Adding to its appeal, the property is surrounded by a variety of retail centers, dining establishments and essential services, creating a convenient environment for both employees and business operations. The strength of the local labor pool further enhances the location's value; in 2023, Oceanside reported a workforce of approximately 84,800 people, with 12.4% employed in manufacturing and 8.9% in accommodation and food services . This alignment with industrial and food-related sectors makes the property particularly attractive for companies seeking to expand production or distribution capabilities. With its prime location and access to both transportation infrastructure and skilled labor, the site is ideally suited for operations serving the San Diego and Orange County markets, especially those supplying local grocers and retailers.

"Oceanside and the broader North County market continue to see strong demand for food-grade and specialized industrial space," said Jonathan Cuticelli, vice president at Hilco Real Estate Sales. "This property checks all the boxes for users looking to scale production or expand distribution, and its location offers excellent access to key Southern California markets."

Christian Koulichkov, managing director at Hilco Real Estate Sales, added, "The potential to purchase existing equipment through Onyx Asset Advisors, further enhances the property's value, offering a turnkey solutions for users seeking immediate use or future expansion."

This sale is subject to approval U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of California (San Diego) Case No. 23- 03478-CL11 | In re: Sadie Rose Baking Co. All bids should be made on the Purchase & Sale Agreement available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate Sales' website . On-site inspections will be held by appointment only.

Interested bidders should review the terms of sale for requirements to participate in the sale process available on Hilco Real Estate's website . For further information, please contact Christian Koulichkov at (847) 449-7757 or [email protected] and Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 245-0539 or [email protected] .

For further information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate Sales

Successfully positioning the real estate holdings within a company's portfolio is a material component of establishing and maintaining a strong financial foundation for long-term success. At Hilco Real Estate Sales (HRE), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal ), we advise and execute strategies to assist clients seeking to optimize their real estate assets, improve cash flow, maximize asset value and minimize liabilities and portfolio risk. We help clients traverse complex transactions and transitions, coordinating with internal and external networks and constituents to navigate ever-challenging market environments.

The trusted, full-service HRE team has secured billions in value for hundreds of clients over 20+ years. We are deeply experienced in complex transactions including artful lease renegotiation, multi-faceted sales structures, strategic asset management and capital optimization. We understand the legal, financial, and real estate components of the process, all of which are vital to a successful outcome. HRE can help identify the most viable options and direction for a company and its real estate portfolio, delivering impressive results in every situation.

About Onyx Asset Advisors, LLC

Onyx Asset Advisors, LLC. is an asset monetization and advisory firm that specializes in multi-faceted strategies ranging from outright asset purchases providing immediate liquidity, prefunded disposition activities, negotiated orderly sales, public auctions, and supply chain redirection. Onyx's interdisciplinary expertise spans a broad spectrum of asset classes including real estate, inventory, brand / intellectual property, and machinery & equipment.

