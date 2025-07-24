Inventhelp Inventor Develops Combination Bed Sheet And Mattress Cover (FJK-533)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a combination bed sheet and mattress cover to save time and energy while making the bed," said an inventor, from Kissimmee, Fla., "so I invented the F C INVENTION. My design eliminates hassle and guesswork, and it offers an aesthetically pleasing appearance."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a bedsheet and mattress cover. In doing so, it eliminates the hassles associated with positioning sheets. As a result, it saves time and effort when making the bed. It also offers a neat and attractive appearance. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-FJK-533, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
