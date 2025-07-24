123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Nasal Swab Product (CTK-1222)
PITTSBURGH , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new product that would be placed in the nose to enhance breathing while also treating the cause of a cold or flu," said an inventor, from St. Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the BREATH FREE. My design offers an improved alternative to using external nose strips to help with breathing."
The invention provides an effective way to treat the cause of cold and flu as opposed to simply treating the symptoms. In doing so, it helps keep the sinuses free from bacteria and viruses, and it helps reduce phlegm and liquid in the lungs. As a result, it helps reduce cold symptoms such as runny nose. It also helps alleviate issues associated with snoring and sleep apnea. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to use.
The BREATH FREE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Michael Mc Corkle at 727-273-4042 or email [email protected] .
