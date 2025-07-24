BC Indigenous Housing Society Announces 'Rowing Together' Gala To Raise Funds For 3,000 New Indigenous Homes Across BC

Promotional poster for the 2025 Rowing Together Gala, hosted by Indigenous leader Len Pierre. The event supports BC Indigenous Housing Society's goal to build 3,000 new homes for Indigenous individuals and families across British Columbia.

A powerful gala to honour Indigenous heroes and raise funds for 3,000 new homes and wellness programs for Indigenous individuals and families across BC.

- Brenda Knights CEO BC Indigenous Housing SocietyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The BC Indigenous Housing Society (BCIHS) is proud to announce the Rowing Together Gala, an inspiring evening of celebration, storytelling, and reconciliation in action, taking place on September 24, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver.Hosted by acclaimed Indigenous educator and changemaker Len Pierre, the Gala will raise critical funds to support BCIHS's bold initiative to develop 3,000 new homes for Indigenous individuals and families, while expanding childcare, culture, and wellness services across urban and rural British Columbia.“For Indigenous people, especially those living in urban centres, housing must be more than just a place to sleep, it must be a place to heal, connect, and thrive,” said Brenda Knights, CEO of BCIHS and a proud member of the Kwantlen First Nation.“Our Gala will not only honour community heroes, but it will also fund the supports needed to help our tenants live with dignity and cultural connection.”Reconciliation in Action for Urban Indigenous CommunitiesMore than 76% of Indigenous people in Canada live in urban areas, often far from their traditional territories and without access to the services and supports available on their homelands. BCIHS provides culturally safe housing and holistic, wraparound services to bridge that gap, but it cannot do so alone.“The truth is, we cannot deliver vital programs like Elders-in-residence, cultural teachings, or healing supports without the generosity of donors and partners,” said Knights.“This Gala helps ensure that our tenants are not just housed but held in community.”One of the projects the Gala will support is a new daycare centre at the Chief Leonard George Building in Vancouver, offering safe, culturally grounded early childhood education for Indigenous families.Celebrating Changemakers: Vote for Our Gala HonoureesAs part of the Rowing Together Gala, BCIHS will honour individuals and organizations who embody resilience, leadership, and commitment in serving urban Indigenous communities. From grassroots champions to corporate allies, these awards celebrate those rowing alongside us toward a more equitable, inclusive future.An Evening of ImpactGuests will enjoy:· Honouring of Indigenous community heroes· Inspirational performances and cultural entertainment· Three-course plated gala dinner· Live auction with curated experiences· Networking with changemakers, leaders, and funders Tickets are on sale now with limited seat selection available:How to Get InvolvedSponsorship opportunities are now open including a Title Sponsor role for a visionary partner. Businesses, philanthropists, and organizations from the housing, construction, finance, and social impact sectors are encouraged to join this movement.Can't attend? Donations are always welcome via our website or through: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Together, we can build more than just homes. We can build futures rooted in culture, care, and community.-30-Media Contact:Megan DykemanEmail: ...Phone: 604-763-5019

Megan Dykeman

ROWING TOGETHER GALA

+1 604-763-5019

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook



X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.