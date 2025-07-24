Cal Coast Acidizing Partners With Locus Bio-Energy To Deliver High-Performance Well Treatments Across California

Strategic partnership brings biosurfactant-enhanced stimulation and flow assurance technologies to 1,500+ wells, improving production and asset value

- John Chafin, General Manager of Cal Coast AcidizingHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Locus Bio-Energy, an innovation leader in biosurfactant-based oilfield chemistries, announced a strategic partnership with Cal Coast Acidizing, the top acidizing and pressure pumping company in California. Through this partnership, Cal Coast will be the distributor of Locus' high-performance, biosurfactant-enhanced well treatments for pressure pumping applications across the San Joaquin and Ventura basins-bringing powerful, production-boosting solutions to 1,500+ wells.Through the partnership, Cal Coast will offer California oil and gas operators across the two basins access to Locus' proprietary biosurfactant-enhanced formulations for unmatched performance in pressure pumping applications for acid stimulation (AcidBoostTM) and non-acid stimulation (AssurEOR STIMand AVERTTM). They're proven to help maximize production while reducing formation damage and post-treatment issues. Cal Coast has already treated 400 of the initially scheduled wells using Locus Bio-Energy's formulations with 100% success.“California's tough regulations and challenging production environments demand smarter solutions,” said John Chafin, General Manager of Cal Coast Acidizing.“Locus Bio-Energy's biosurfactant-enhanced treatments give us cleaner wells, faster recovery and real production gains-while simplifying our chemical lineup. These aren't just products; they're strategic tools.”Locus Bio-Energy's biosurfactants are made in the USA and developed through a proprietary biomanufacturing platform. Their unique molecular structure allows them to penetrate tight formations, reduce surface and interfacial tension more effectively and minimize the damage typically caused by traditional oilfield chemistries. Unlike standard treatments, they are also validated through extensive pre-testing and supported by technical service teams that ensure optimal implementation and performance.“Cal Coast is the gold standard for acidizing and pressure pumping in California, and they share our belief that well quality matters,” said Marty Shumway, SVP of Locus Bio-Energy Solutions.“This partnership is about aligning with a team that's committed to helping operators get more out of every well, and to do our part to help maintain California's status as a top 10 oil-producing state, despite a strict regulatory environment.”California's regulatory landscape, proposed bill to streamline permitting for oil drilling and increased scrutiny on well integrity has created growing demand for high-performing, low-damage treatments. Locus Bio-Energy's biosurfactant-enhanced formulations provide a competitive edge for service companies and operators who want to improve production, reduce post-treatment chemical costs and preserve the long-term value of their wells.The partnership also ensures logistical consistency, dedicated support and supply exclusivity for Cal Coast-further differentiating their service offering in a competitive market. To learn more about Locus Bio-Energy's oilfield biosurfactant technologies, visit LocusBioEnergy .###About Locus Bio-EnergyLocus Bio-Energy is the oil innovation division of Locus Fermentation Solutions, a global leader in biomanufacturing. The company develops high-performance, biosurfactant-enhanced treatments that optimize well performance, reduce operational costs and increase long-term asset value. The solutions are proven to outperform traditional oilfield chemicals in applications such as stimulation, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), flow assurance and more-helping operators get more oil, faster and longer. All solutions are made in the USA and backed by expert technical support, testing and field validation. For more information, visit .About Cal Coast AcidizingCal Coast Acidizing (CCA) provides stimulation services, fluid pumping services, and rental equipment to the oil and gas industry. Our family-owned business prides itself on providing our customers with safe, honest, dependable, and expert stimulation and well services. At our core, we value safety, professionalism, and customer service, which has kept CCA a respected company since its inception in 1966. Learn more about us and our operations by visiting our website: ccacidizing or our LinkedIn page.

