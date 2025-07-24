Artisun Solar Named A 2025 Top Solar Contractor

Artisun Solar Logo

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Artisun Solar, a leader in commercial and industrial solar development, has officially been named a 2025 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World , the industry's most recognized publication. This debut highlights Artisun Solar's rapid growth and rising influence in the commercial solar sector.The Top Solar Contractor list ranks companies driving the U.S. solar industry forward based on verified installation data from the previous year. Artisun Solar installed more than 11,800 kilowatts (kW) of solar capacity in 2024, earning the following ranks:#3 commercial solar installer: Nationally#19 solar installer: Nationally#1 commercial solar installer: Missouri#1 rooftop solar installer: Missouri#1 commercial solar installer: Oklahoma“Being named among the top solar contractors is a testament to the hard work our team puts into every project,” said Kirk Kreisel, Founder and CEO of Artisun Solar.“We choose to focus on commercial clients because their energy challenges are unique and often complex. Our approach goes beyond simply lowering energy costs. We help businesses gain control over their energy use and prepare for the future. This recognition confirms that our commitment to understanding and meeting those needs is making a real difference.”Artisun Solar focuses exclusively on non-residential solar projects, giving the team a deep understanding of the specific operational, regulatory, and financial challenges faced by commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients, including school districts and municipalities.Because of this experience, Artisun Solar helps businesses and organizations reduce their energy costs significantly, often by 50 to 100 percent, while guiding them through incentives such as the Investment Tax Credit, USDA grants, bonus depreciation, and local rebates.Artisun Solar's portfolio includes more than 850 completed projects across 20 states, totaling over 65 megawatts (MW) installed since 2011. The company has worked with respected industry leaders such as Hubbell Power Systems, Storm Products, Steel & Pipe Supply, MOCAP, and Boulevard Brewery.As energy prices rise and businesses increase their focus on sustainability and environmental goals, Artisun Solar continues to expand its national reach by delivering customized solar solutions that drive real business value.About Artisun SolarArtisun Solar is a national turnkey solar energy developer specializing in high-performance solar systems for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. Headquartered in the Midwest and serving customers across the United States, Artisun Solar is trusted by businesses, school districts, municipalities, and agricultural operations for dependable and cost-effective energy solutions.Founded in 2011, Artisun Solar is committed to engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and long-term value. Each system is tailored to the client's energy goals and operational needs, helping reduce utility costs, improve resilience, and provide greater control over energy use.The team also brings deep financial expertise to help clients take full advantage of solar tax credits and incentives, including the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), with savings often reaching tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars per project.To learn more about how Artisun Solar is powering business success through solar energy, visit .

