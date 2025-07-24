Vistrada And Mvpgrow Partner To Expand Access To Strategic Cybersecurity Leadership

Expanding Cybersecurity Access Through Strategic Partnership

Combining vCISO leadership with SEO-driven strategy to expand cybersecurity access for compliance, risk, and IT decision-makers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vistrada, a New York-based consulting firm known for its high-touch cybersecurity , compliance, and risk management services, is proud to announce its partnership with mvpGrow, a B2B growth agency specializing in cybersecurity and enterprise IT.Together, the two firms are launching a collaborative content initiative designed to elevate Vistrada's market visibility, spotlight its differentiated virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) offering, and connect with IT and compliance leaders through expert-driven resources. The partnership combines mvpGrow's strategic marketing and SEO expertise with Vistrada's real-world cybersecurity leadership to deliver timely, high-value insights.About VistradaVistrada delivers a unique blend of strategic consulting, technology enablement, and managed services, with deep capabilities in cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management.A centerpiece of Vistrada's offering is its hands-on vCISO service. Unlike traditional vCISO models built on checklists and static frameworks, Vistrada embeds experienced security leaders directly into client teams to design, implement, and manage cybersecurity programs that align with real business goals. Clients also benefit from a multidisciplinary bench of senior expertise, bringing CIO and CTO perspectives alongside vCISO leadership.Vistrada supports organizations of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500, across industries such as defense, finance, manufacturing, retail, services, and media. Whether preparing for an audit, recovering from a breach, or scaling a cybersecurity program, Vistrada provides the leadership and execution clients need without the overhead of a full-time hire.About mvpGrowmvpGrow is a B2B growth agency specializing in performance marketing and demand generation for high-growth technology companies, with deep experience in cybersecurity and enterprise IT. With extensive experience helping cybersecurity companies craft compelling narratives, mvpGrow enables firms like Vistrada to translate technical excellence into significant market-facing impact.mvpGrow's team blends technical expertise with strategic content development to boost search visibility, drive qualified traffic, and convert interest into a measurable pipeline.The InitiativeThis partnership launches with a robust content strategy designed to drive Vistrada's organic growth across high-intent cybersecurity and compliance search terms, including CMMC, NIST , ISO 27001, and virtual CISO services. The initiative goes beyond surface-level SEO tactics, focusing instead on deeply informed, actionable content that speaks directly to the priorities of compliance officers, CISOs, and IT leaders.By combining technical credibility with growth marketing, the program is engineered to meet cybersecurity decision-makers at critical moments, whether they're facing a regulatory audit, recovering from a security incident, or scaling their risk management programs.The shared goal is to help more organizations discover Vistrada's practical, cost-effective vCISO model and accelerate their transition from compliance-driven checklists to a risk-informed, resilient cybersecurity posture.“We're incredibly excited about this partnership with mvpGrow to expand access to cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management expertise that organizations urgently need,” said Rob Lanni, Director at Vistrada.“By combining our vCISO, cybersecurity, TPRM, compliance, and risk management leadership with mvpGrow's demand generation capabilities, we can help more companies address critical risk challenges with practical, cost-effective solutions.”Vistrada and mvpGrow are joining forces to help more organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture and navigate today's risk environment. The partnership brings together high-touch vCISO services and performance-driven content strategy, making it easier for decision-makers to find, understand, and act on the guidance they need.For more information, visit and .

