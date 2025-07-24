Marine Paralyzed In Crash Prevails Against Tow Truck Company-$45M Verdict Secured By D'amico Pettinicchi

Attorneys Jeremy D'Amico (left) and Michael A. D'Amico (right) of D'Amico Pettinicchi, Injury Lawyers, who secured a $45 million verdict for a young Marine paralyzed in a motorcycle crash.

A jury awarded $45M to a 26-year-old Marine paralyzed in a motorcycle crash. D'Amico Pettinicchi, Injury Lawyers secured justice after trial.

- Michael A. D'AmicoWATERTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Waterbury jury rendered a $45 million verdict to a 26-year-old U.S. Marine left permanently paralyzed in a motorcycle crash caused by a dangerously parked tow truck outside the Myhoopty, LLC, a towing and recovery business in Oakville, CT. The verdict, rendered on July 22, 2025, delivers critical compensation for lifelong medical care, wage loss and quality of life.The plaintiff, Don D. Zemo IV, suffered a T12 spinal cord injury resulting in permanent lower-body paralysis. Attorneys Michael A. D'Amico and Jeremy D'Amico of D'Amico Pettinicchi, Injury Lawyers , led the case to trial, securing this life-changing verdict on behalf of their client.The crash occurred on Main Street in Oakville, Connecticut, when a tow truck owned by Myhoopty, LLC was illegally parked across a sidewalk, within the highway limits and into a shared right-of-way-creating a sightline obstruction for vehicles exiting the business.As a customer attempted to exit, visibility was severely impaired. Zemo, approaching the lot on his motorcycle on a sunny spring day, saw what appeared to be a vehicle backing out. Realizing he was in the vehicle's blind spot, he instinctively accelerated to get clear. Tragically, the SUV pulled out into his lane, cutting him off. Zemo attempted to brake and swerve, but clipped the SUV's bumper and was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering catastrophic injuries.The defense claimed Zemo was speeding and argued that the crash could have been avoided had he been traveling slower. Surveillance footage from the business and forensic analysis indicated he was traveling at 66.9 mph in the 1.4 seconds before impact. The plaintiff admitted to traveling 37 mph in a 25 mph zone with the flow of traffic and defensively and instinctively accelerating to get out of the blind spot as quickly as he could.To combat the defense's narrative, D'Amico Pettinicchi retained several experts, including accident reconstructionists and human factors specialists in driving behavior.. The firm conducted three in-person focus groups in its state-of-the-art focus group facility; and two large-scale remote studies. Jury consultants supported trial strategy and jury selection.Ultimately, the jury apportioned fault as follows:.65% to the tow truck company (Myhoopty, LLC).25% to the SUV driver.10% to the plaintiff, ZemoThe jury awarded $45 million: $8.5 million in economic damages and $36.5 million in non-economic damages.“Our client was a young Marine with his whole life ahead of him-this crash took so much from him,” said Attorney Michael A. D'Amico.“The jury recognized not just what was lost, but what will be needed to rebuild. This verdict gives him dignity, security, and access to lifelong care.”Jeremy D'Amico added,“We are proud of the preparation and commitment our trial team brought to this case. Every case we take on is prepared as if it will go to trial-because that's what our clients deserve.”Case Information.Case Name: Don D. Zemo IV v. Myhoopty, LLC, et al..Court: Superior Court, Judicial District of Waterbury.Docket No.: UWY-CV22-6064639-SAbout D'Amico Pettinicchi, Injury LawyersFounded in 1990, D'Amico Pettinicchi, Injury Lawyers is a Connecticut-based law firm exclusively representing individuals in personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death cases. Two of its last three jury verdicts have been in excess of $20,000,000. Known for its compassionate, trial-ready representation and client-first philosophy, the firm has built a legacy of fighting the good fight.

Donna Moulton

D'Amico Pettinicchi, Injury Lawyers

+1 860-945-6600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.