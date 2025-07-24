FAMILY-OWNED SEWING & QUILTING SHOP EXPANDS TO BRENTWOOD WITH GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION AND GIVEAWAYS

The celebration will take place July 31–August 2 at their brand-new storefront at 91 Seaboard Lane, Suite 102 in Brentwood, Tennessee.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gina's BERNINA Sewing Machines & Quilt Studio , a beloved family-owned sewing and quilting shop, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location in Brentwood, Tennessee. The celebration will take place July 31–August 2 at their brand-new storefront at 91 Seaboard Lane, Suite 102.Building on years of connection and success at their original location, Gina's BERNINA Sewing Machines & Quilt Studio is bringing its passion for creativity and the spirit of crafting to a new community. The Brentwood grand opening promises three days of excitement, giveaways, and hands-on fun for sewing and quilting enthusiasts and newcomers alike.Festivities will kick off with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM on July 31, featuring a special appearance by Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. The first 50 guests will receive exclusive BERNINA Bucks for extra savings on new machines, while the first 100 guests will receive complimentary swag bags. Attendees can also enter a drawing to win a brand-new BERNINA 325 sewing machine, valued at $1,399.During the event, guests can enjoy live demonstrations by Susan Beck, Editor of the BERNINA Big Books, join interactive Make & Take stations, explore new BERNINA products, and take advantage of limited-time sales on fabric, machines, and accessories. Refreshments will be served as the shop welcomes the Brentwood community into its creative family.For more information about the grand opening and raffle details, visit or call (629) 202-4381. Follow their new location's Facebook to stay in the loop and watch the live raffle drawing on Saturday, August 2 at 3:00 p.m. CST.About Gina's BERNINA Sewing Machines & Quilt StudioGina's BERNINA Sewing Machines & Quilt Studio is a family-owned sewing and quilting shop dedicated to providing top-quality machines, expert classes, and a welcoming community for creators of all skill levels. With a commitment to personalized service and inspiring creativity, Gina's has helped countless customers bring their creative visions to life.###

