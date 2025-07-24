Morphisec Recognized For Third Consecutive Year In The Gartner® Hype Cycle For Workspace Security, 2025 Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Morphisec and Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) have been recognized for the third consecutive year in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Workspace Security, 2025.

- Brad LaPorte, CMOBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Morphisec, the world's leading provider of prevention-first cybersecurity and anti-ransomware protection, today announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Workspace Security, 2025 report for the third year in a row. Morphisec was acknowledged for the Automated Moving Target Defense category.As cyber threats escalate in complexity and scale-driven in part by generative AI, fileless malware, and zero-day exploits-traditional security approaches are no longer enough. Gartner notes that“by 2030, over 95% of organizations will encounter daily AI-driven cyberattacks, requiring security leaders to implement AI-powered threat detection and automated response across workspace environments.” In our view, this is underscoring the urgent need for dynamic, adaptive solutions like AMTD.AMTD shifts the endpoint security paradigm from reactive detection to proactive prevention. By continuously morphing system memory and application structures at runtime, Morphisec's AMTD-powered platform prevents exploitation attempts before they can execute-without relying on signatures, behavioral analysis, or human intervention.“We're proud to be recognized by Gartner for the third consecutive year as a Sample Vendor for AMTD,” said Brad LaPorte, CMO at Morphisec.“I feel this recognition validates the growing demand for proactive, prevention-first security strategies that stop advanced threats before they infiltrate. Our mission has always been to make breach prevention accessible and scalable for security teams facing an increasingly asymmetric battle.”The Hype Cycle for Workspace Security, 2025 report highlights AMTD as a key innovation that helps security and risk leaders close gaps in endpoint protection, reduce incident response times, and lower the risk of ransomware, data loss, and operational downtime. Gartner notes that“AMTD gives organizations a dynamic, adaptive defense by constantly shifting the attack surface, making it much harder for threat actors to exploit vulnerabilities.”Morphisec's Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite , powered by AMTD, has prevented thousands of ransomware and fileless attacks across industries, from financial services and healthcare to critical infrastructure and government. In real-world examples, Morphisec has stopped sophisticated malware strains-including banking trojans and ProxyShellMiner-at runtime, before they could execute or exfiltrate data.Security leaders and practitioners can learn more about Morphisec's recognition and how AMTD is reshaping endpoint security by downloading a complimentary copy of the report:1Gartner, Hype Cycle for Workspace Security, 2025, Franz Hinner, 21 July 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About MorphisecMorphisec is the trusted global leader in prevention-first anti-ransomware protection, powered by patented Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology. Trusted by thousands of organizations, Morphisec protects millions of endpoints worldwide, stopping all ransomware attacks at the endpoint and safeguarding businesses against advanced threats such as zero-day exploits and supply chain attacks. With a commitment to Preemptive Cyber Defense and a Ransomware-Free Guarantee, Morphisec is setting the standard for future-ready and preemptive cybersecurity innovation.Learn more at .

