84 Lumber Sponsors 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

"Christmas in July" event celebrates historic first for Nevada's Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, affectionately known as "The People's Tree," will come from the state of Nevada. In celebration of this milestone, 84 Lumber , the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree since 2022, unveiled its $100,000 sponsorship at a public celebration in Las Vegas, drawing state and national leaders, community members, and key partners from across the forestry and conservation sectors.

Since 1970, the U.S. Forest Service, in partnership with the Architect of the Capitol, selects a tree to adorn the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol from one of the 154 national forests it manages. This year, it will be harvested from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

"84 Lumber is proud to help bring 'The People's Tree' to Washington, D.C.," said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing at 84 Lumber. "This time-honored tradition celebrates the beauty of our nation's forests and the communities they represent. As a privately held company with deep local roots, including our dedicated team and store serving the Las Vegas community, we're proud to support something that unites people across the country in celebration and stewardship."

"The Governor would like to extend his deep appreciation to the USDA Forest Service and the Society of American Foresters who will be joining us throughout this journey to share the significance of this time-honored tradition," said Sonny Vinuya, Southern NV Outreach Director, Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

"We also recognize that this extraordinary effort would not be possible without a strong public-private partnership-and that's why 84 Lumber's leadership as the presenting sponsor is so meaningful," he said. "Their support is a shining example of what happens when the private sector steps forward to embrace civic pride and national unity."

A Milestone for Nevada

This marks the first time Nevada has been selected to provide the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, and the choice of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the largest national forest in the lower 48 states, highlights the state's diverse landscapes, forest heritage, and deep public land legacy. The honor places Nevada on a national stage and offers residents across the state the chance to engage with the project as the tree makes its journey to the U.S. Capitol.

The tree's multi-stop national tour will serve as an opportunity to showcase Nevada's identity and foster civic pride during events in Nevada and 13 other states throughout the country, while allowing people in local communities to join in the holiday spirit.

Society of American Foresters: Sponsorship Is Vital

The Society of American Foresters (SAF), the non-profit partner of the USDA Forest Service, called attention to the importance of corporate and community sponsorships in making this massive nationwide effort possible.

"We are deeply grateful to sponsors like 84 Lumber for helping bring The People's Tree to the nation's capital," said SAF CEO Terry Baker. "These sponsorships are an investment in conservation, community, and national goodwill. Together, we can ensure this tradition continues to thrive."

As the nation's oldest organization representing forestry professionals, SAF is dedicated to sustainable forest management, environmental responsibility, and connecting Americans to their public lands. SAF's partnership in the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative reinforces the importance of our nation's forests and the people and partners who care for them.

"With Nevada in the national spotlight, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree offers unique opportunities for businesses, nonprofits, and individuals across the state-especially in Las Vegas-to contribute to a historic community-driven celebration," said Baker. "The private sector can play a meaningful role in preserving and promoting America's natural heritage."

Tree Selection and Journey to the U.S. Capitol

Each July, the Architect of the Capitol works with the USDA Forest Service in selecting a tree according to a rigorous set of criteria:



Height: Between 65 and 85 feet

Shape: A perfect conical form that looks symmetrical from every angle Characteristics: Straight stem, dense branching, uniform color, and species-typical features

Following its harvest later this year, the tree will be transported on a custom-designed 104-foot tractor trailer. The tour will include numerous public stops, culminating in its arrival in Washington, D.C., where it will be adorned with thousands of handmade ornaments created by Nevadans and lit during a national ceremony. The tree lighting ceremony will take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in early December.

Tour dates and locations are subject to change. For more information on the stop tour events, starting at the end of October, visit: .

Website :

Facebook :

Instagram :

84 Lumber is the leading supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates more than 320 facilities in 34 states and is continuing to grow. For more information about 84 Lumber, visit or follow 84 Lumber on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 320 facilities, which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in 34 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. 84 Lumber, a certified women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, has earned widespread recognition for its industry leadership and commitment to excellence. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America for both 2024 and 2025, 84 Lumber was also honored as one of USA Today's Top Retailers in 2024. For three consecutive years, 84 Lumber has been honored as one of America's Best Large and Mid-Size Employers by Forbes and has also earned a spot on the list of America's Top Private Companies from 2019 to 2024. In 2023, the company was also honored with a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit 84lumber or join us on Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

ABOUT THE U.S. CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 54-year tradition in which one of the nation's 155 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2024 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, visit and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE 84 Lumber

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED