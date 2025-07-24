Xantrion Ranked 29 On San Francisco Business Times Largest Family-Owned Business List

OAKLAND, Calif., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the San Francisco Business Times' prestigious list of the Largest Family-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area.

This recognition highlights Xantrion's longstanding commitment to innovation, integrity, and personalized service-all hallmarks of a family-owned enterprise. Since its founding, Xantrion has grown steadily by combining deep technical expertise with a strong focus on client relationships and long-term success. Xantrion has been named to the San Francisco Business Times' list of the Bay Area's largest family- or women-owned businesses for sixteen years running.

"Being recognized as one of the largest family-owned businesses in the region is a meaningful milestone for us," said Anne Bisagno, President of Xantrion. "It reflects not only our growth, but also the values that guide how we operate every day-trust, transparency, and a genuine investment in our clients' success."

The San Francisco Business Times annually highlights family-owned companies that have made significant contributions to the local economy through sustained growth, job creation, and community engagement. Xantrion's inclusion is a testament to its enduring leadership in the Bay Area's competitive technology sector.

As businesses across industries face mounting cybersecurity threats and increasing digital complexity, Xantrion continues to provide tailored solutions to help clients stay secure, compliant, and resilient.

About Xantrion

Xantrion designs and manages secure IT environments for midsize organizations. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company delivers personalized service, expert guidance, and 24/7 support to help its clients achieve their business goals-securely and reliably.

Media Contact:

Cindy Taylor

Media Coordinator

[email protected]

607-644-5264



LinkedIn Post

We're honored to be recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Bay Area's Largest Family-Owned Businesses!

At Xantrion, being family-owned isn't just a line on our org chart-it's the foundation of our values. For nearly 25 years, we've built a business rooted in trust, long-term relationships, and a deep commitment to our clients and team.

This recognition reflects the strength of our people, our clients, and our shared belief in doing business the right way-securely, transparently, and with a personal touch.

Thank you to our clients, partners, and team members for being part of the Xantrion family. We're proud of how far we've come-and excited for what's ahead. [Link to press release]

#ManagedIT #Xantrion #SanFranciscoBusinessTimes

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.

