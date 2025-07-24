Autoport Partners With Primal Motorsports To Deliver Radical-Driven Motorsport Experiences At Uwharrie Motorsports Park & Resort

Elite Founding Members to Receive a Free Radical SR1 XXR

MOORE COUNTY, N.C., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoport, a visionary leader in motorsports real estate and infrastructure development, has agreed to partner with Primal Motorsports, the premier Radical Motorsport racecar dealer and racing school, to deliver Radical-driven motorsport experiences to members and guests at Uwharrie Motorsports Park & Resort.

UMPR is a premier motorsports destination spanning 400 acres in the heart of North Carolina featuring a FIA grade 2 sanctioned, 3.2-mile circuit with multiple configurations, private AutoPort car condos, resort-style amenities, and public attractions. The community is located within 75 miles of more than 60% of the state's population including the metro areas of Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and Pinehurst.

Primal Motorsports will operate a full-time Radical dealership at UMPR with a showroom up to 20,000 square feet featuring the latest Radical models, full service and parts center, and storage for customer racecars. Primal's facility will be strategically located near the clubhouse with direct paddock access enabling UMPR members and guests to benefit from 1, 2 and 3 day racing schools, daily racecar rentals and a member-only racing series.

"Our partnership with Primal and Radical brings a new level of excitement to the Uwharrie project," stated James Forte, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Autoport and Uwharrie Motorsports Park & Resort. "This area of North Carolina is known for its rolling hills and expansive views, making it the ideal location for the road course we've configured. Imagine flat-shifting the six-speed sequential gearbox at 9,000 rpm over 90 feet of elevation change through 20 turns surrounded by pine forest. 0-60 in 3.5 seconds and nearly 2Gs in the corners and under heaving braking. That's the experience of Primal and Radical at Uwharrie Motorsports Park!" he continued.

As part of their partnership with Primal, Autoport is offering a free Radical SR1 XXR to the first 10 fully paid Elite Founding Members. Elite membership to UMPR is priced at $1M and includes an equity stake in the project, zero membership initiation fees or monthly dues, priority site selection for car condos and an advisory board seat. UMPR also offers Gold, Family and Corporate memberships starting at $95K.

"We truly value the team's vision and enthusiasm for Uwharrie Motorsports Park as well as the community that's gathered momentum behind the project. We look forward to combining efforts with the Autoport team to deliver exceptional sales, service, and driver education programs alongside the excitement of Radical race cars to their members and guests across all skill levels," said Ryan Nicol, CEO of Primal Motorsports.

Radical Motorsport is the largest racecar manufacturer in the UK and the second largest globally, represented by 35-strong dealer network spanning 24 countries.

According to Tom Drewer, Americas Director of Radical Motorsport, "As the birthplace of motorsports in the US, North Carolina is the perfect location for Radical's further expansion in the States. The Uwharrie project offers the ideal setting to explore our platform given their location in the Sandhills and their free Radical give-away all but guarantees an exciting member-only racing series from day 1 of grand opening."

About Autoport and Uwharrie Motorsports Park & Resort (UMPR)

Autoport, a visionary leader in motorsports real estate and infrastructure development, is building Uwharrie Motorsports Park & Resort, a premier motorsports destination spanning 400 acres in the heart of North Carolina. Featuring an FIA grade 2 sanctioned, 3.2-mile multi-configuration circuit, private AutoPort car condos, resort-style amenities, and public attractions, Uwharrie is designed to offer an unparalleled experience for motorsports enthusiasts and the broader community. Whether on the track or off, UMPR delivers a unique fusion of speed, luxury, and recreation. For more info, visit .

About Primal Motorsports

Primal Motorsports is a multifaceted company focused on the performance driving enthusiast, offering a comprehensive suite of services to fuel your passion for motorsport. Primal offers a professional racing school, serve as an authorized Radical dealer, and provide expert performance shop services to maintain and enhance your race car. Whether you want to drive, buy, or service your race car, Primal Motorsports has you covered. For more info on Primal Motorsports, e-mail [email protected] or visit our website, .

About Radical Motorsport

We make racers. That's been Radical Motorsport's mantra for over 25 years. Britain's largest racing car manufacturer produces over 150 cars a year from its Peterborough base, with the majority finding their way to North America. A favorite of country club members, Radical is known for producing high-caliber drivers including 2023 Le Mans LMP2 Pro-Am winner George Kurtz. Radical produces multiple models from its GT4 beating entry-level SR1, highly popular SR3, the turbocharged 425bhp SR10, and closed-cockpit RXC. The Radical Cup North America, which allows drivers to star alongside INDYCAR, is just one of 13 premier championships offered globally, while the cars are also eligible for SCCA and NASA competition and welcomed by many track day organizations. For more info on Radical, visit .

