Veritas Prime Scales Bpaas Delivery Model With Strategic Expansion In India And Argentina

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Prime, a leading global HR & Payroll technology and professional services firm, today announced two major international expansion milestones as it doubles down on delivery excellence and Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) innovation across the Americas.

The company has completed the full acquisition of a service delivery firm in India , a longtime partner that will now operate as Veritas Prime's offshore delivery hub, supporting North and South American clients exclusively. The move gives Veritas Prime end-to-end control over its offshore model, enabling deeper investments in payroll talent, process optimization, and scalable infrastructure-key components to delivering high-impact BPaaS outcomes.

Additionally, Veritas Prime has formally launched Veritas Prime Argentina , enhancing nearshore capacity and reinforcing technical delivery across the Americas. The Argentina team will bolster SAP SuccessFactors, payroll, and platform operations-helping clients streamline implementation, support, and managed services.

"These expansions represent a clear step forward in our ability to execute," said Mike Pappis, CEO of Veritas Prime . "Payroll is mission-critical, and our clients are seeking partners with the global reach and operational precision to deliver it as a seamless service. With India and Argentina fully integrated into our model, we're building a foundation that's purpose-built for BPaaS and payroll delivery excellence."

As part of its strategic realignment, Veritas Prime also recently spun off its European operations , allowing the firm to sharpen its focus on high-growth markets and better align with SAP's evolving strategic direction.

"Veritas Prime is on a mission to redefine how modern HR and payroll services are delivered," said Nick Begin, COO of Veritas Prime . "With dedicated delivery hubs focused on payroll in both India and Argentina, and a U.S.-led strategy anchored in BPaaS innovation, we're unlocking new levels of automation, accuracy, and value for our clients."

With hundreds of consultants globally and a reputation for customer-first execution, Veritas Prime continues to scale its presence in HR technology, SAP SuccessFactors, and platform-enabled service delivery. The firm's momentum reflects a broader commitment to transforming how businesses operate and how employees experience work.

Veritas Prime is a global consulting and technology services firm specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, HR and payroll transformation, and Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The firm partners with clients to deliver agile, scalable solutions that improve operations, elevate employee experience, and unlock strategic growth. Learn more at .

