Push Operations And Crumbl Cookies Partner To Streamline Restaurant Management
Technology integration offers franchise owners potential 40-hour weekly time savings
VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Push Operations, the all-in-one cloud-based workforce management platform built uniquely for the hospitality industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Crumbl Cookies, one of North America's fastest-growing dessert chains. This collaboration makes Push's integrated HR, payroll, scheduling, and time-tracking solutions available to Crumbl's 1,000+ locations, enabling franchise owners who adopt the platform to optimize operations through data-driven decisions.
The partnership addresses challenges faced by multi-location franchisees with automated solutions that reduce administrative tasks while enhancing labor cost management. Participating franchise owners can leverage real-time analytics to balance staffing with sales, improving both efficiency and customer experience.
"We're committed to helping restaurant owners focus on what they love by simplifying workforce management," said Tina Lum, CEO of Push Operations. "Crumbl's growth story is phenomenal. Our goal is to give every Crumbl franchisee the same data-driven labor solutions that national chains rely on-without the enterprise headache or complexity."
"Our franchise owners asked for flexible, powerful operational tools," said Jason McGowan, CEO of Crumbl Cookies. "By partnering with Push Operations, we're providing them the option to manage labor costs and process payroll in minutes rather than hours, allowing them to focus more on creating the world's best cookies."
Market Context
With 62% of restaurant operators identifying labor costs as their most significant expense, this partnership comes as the industry increasingly turns to technology solutions to address persistent staffing challenges. Restaurants using integrated workforce management solutions report 12% lower administrative costs and 8% better labor cost management.
Key Integration Features
Crumbl franchisees now have the option to leverage Push Operations to automate:
-
Customizable labor vs. sales reporting
Real-time insights for optimal staffing
Visual heat maps identifying peak hours
Auto-generated staff schedules
Streamlined 10-minute payroll processing
The Future of Restaurant Management
This strategic alliance represents a significant advancement in restaurant technology integration. By combining Push's workforce management expertise with Crumbl's innovative business model, the partnership sets a new standard for operational excellence in the fast-growing dessert segment, positioning both companies at the forefront of restaurant technology innovation.
About Push Operations
Push Operations, founded in 2012 in Vancouver, delivers cloud-based workforce management solutions that simplify HR, payroll, scheduling, and time tracking for hospitality businesses. The platform integrates with POS systems, automates compliance, and provides analytics that optimize performance. Push serves thousands of restaurants across North America, helping owners make data-driven decisions that fuel business growth. Visit .
About Crumbl Cookies
Founded in 2017 by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl has grown from a single Utah store to over 1,000 locations across North America. Known for its weekly rotating menu and signature pink packaging, Crumbl provides fresh, gourmet cookies in an open-concept environment that showcases the entire baking process. With a massive social media following, Crumbl has revolutionized the dessert industry with its unique business model and customer experience. Visit crumblcookies .
SOURCE Push OperationsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment