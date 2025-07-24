Push Operations And Crumbl Cookies Partner To Streamline Restaurant Management

Technology integration offers franchise owners potential 40-hour weekly time savings

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Push Operations, the all-in-one cloud-based workforce management platform built uniquely for the hospitality industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Crumbl Cookies, one of North America's fastest-growing dessert chains. This collaboration makes Push's integrated HR, payroll, scheduling, and time-tracking solutions available to Crumbl's 1,000+ locations, enabling franchise owners who adopt the platform to optimize operations through data-driven decisions.

The partnership addresses challenges faced by multi-location franchisees with automated solutions that reduce administrative tasks while enhancing labor cost management. Participating franchise owners can leverage real-time analytics to balance staffing with sales, improving both efficiency and customer experience.

"We're committed to helping restaurant owners focus on what they love by simplifying workforce management," said Tina Lum, CEO of Push Operations. "Crumbl's growth story is phenomenal. Our goal is to give every Crumbl franchisee the same data-driven labor solutions that national chains rely on-without the enterprise headache or complexity."

"Our franchise owners asked for flexible, powerful operational tools," said Jason McGowan, CEO of Crumbl Cookies. "By partnering with Push Operations, we're providing them the option to manage labor costs and process payroll in minutes rather than hours, allowing them to focus more on creating the world's best cookies."

Market Context

With 62% of restaurant operators identifying labor costs as their most significant expense, this partnership comes as the industry increasingly turns to technology solutions to address persistent staffing challenges. Restaurants using integrated workforce management solutions report 12% lower administrative costs and 8% better labor cost management.

Key Integration Features

Crumbl franchisees now have the option to leverage Push Operations to automate:



Customizable labor vs. sales reporting

Real-time insights for optimal staffing

Visual heat maps identifying peak hours

Auto-generated staff schedules Streamlined 10-minute payroll processing

The Future of Restaurant Management

This strategic alliance represents a significant advancement in restaurant technology integration. By combining Push's workforce management expertise with Crumbl's innovative business model, the partnership sets a new standard for operational excellence in the fast-growing dessert segment, positioning both companies at the forefront of restaurant technology innovation.

About Push Operations

Push Operations, founded in 2012 in Vancouver, delivers cloud-based workforce management solutions that simplify HR, payroll, scheduling, and time tracking for hospitality businesses. The platform integrates with POS systems, automates compliance, and provides analytics that optimize performance. Push serves thousands of restaurants across North America, helping owners make data-driven decisions that fuel business growth. Visit .

About Crumbl Cookies

Founded in 2017 by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl has grown from a single Utah store to over 1,000 locations across North America. Known for its weekly rotating menu and signature pink packaging, Crumbl provides fresh, gourmet cookies in an open-concept environment that showcases the entire baking process. With a massive social media following, Crumbl has revolutionized the dessert industry with its unique business model and customer experience. Visit crumblcookies .

SOURCE Push Operations

