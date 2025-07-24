Plug And Play Launches Health Program In Orlando To Provide New Opportunities In Healthcare

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, one of the world's largest innovation platforms, announced today the opening of a health program in its Orlando, Florida, location. In collaboration with GuideWell, KPMG LLP, and Orlando Health, the program will welcome approximately 10 to 12 startups in its inaugural cohort.

The program will officially launch on August 4, 2025, at the GuideWell Innovation Center in the Lake Nona region. Startups can apply by completing the application form on the Plug and Play website .

"Plug and Play is excited to continue to support startups in Orlando. Joining together with three major leaders in the healthcare space will allow us to invest and develop the next generation of startups," says Jake McGee, Director of Corporate Partnerships for Plug and Play Orlando.

The goal of the program is to enhance customer care in healthcare by integrating new technologies. Plug and Play and its collaborators aim to help startups grow their solutions and connect with potential customers who can benefit from their innovations.

"GuideWell is committed to transforming health care and improving the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. This collaboration reflects our belief that a thriving health innovation ecosystem is a catalyst for meaningful change. By bringing together startups and strategic partners, we're creating synergy to accelerate bold solutions that can improve care, drive better outcomes, and reduce costs across the health care system," says Pete Serio, VP Chief Customer Officer, GuideWell.

"Our work with Plug and Play in Orlando represents a fantastic opportunity to accelerate healthcare innovation by connecting promising startups with industry leaders," said Ash Shehata, US Sector Leader, Healthcare at KPMG. "By fostering these connections, we're not just supporting individual companies, we're helping to continue Orlando's growth as a global destination for healthcare technology and innovation."

"This partnership is perfectly aligned with our goal at Orlando Health to drive innovation while also improving patient care, and we see the tremendous potential in collaborating with Plug and Play," said Bobby Helmedag, vice president, Orlando Health Strategic Innovations. "We look forward to working together to provide opportunities and resources to those who are working tirelessly to build a better future for healthcare."

In addition to advancing healthcare innovation, the program is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the region. By attracting global startups and unlocking access to outside capital, this will lay the foundation for new companies to thrive in Central Florida. This economic activity is anticipated to stimulate job creation, encourage local entrepreneurship, and position Orlando as a competitive hub for health innovation globally.

Participants will have access to a comprehensive range of resources, including workshops, mentorship sessions, expos, business development support, and investment opportunities. Focus areas include advancing healthcare technologies and improving patient care.

The launch event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and startup pitches, offering opportunities for collaboration and networking among leaders in healthcare and technology around the Orlando region.

Plug and Play Orlando, which opened in 2024 , has quickly become a key innovation hub, helping startups grow and succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

For more details on the upcoming launch event, visit: .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit .

About GuideWell

GuideWell comprises Florida's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, Florida Blue , which is the leading health insurer in Florida; Triple-S Management , Puerto Rico's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan and a leading health care services company on the island; GuideWell Health , a portfolio of integrated care delivery organizations providing primary and urgent care at more than 100 Florida medical centers and affiliate clinics, including Florida Blue | Sanitas Medical Centers, GuideWell Emergency Medical Doctors, and Florida Health Care Plans. Other GuideWell subsidiaries include GuideWell Source , which provides administrative services to federal health care programs, and WebTPA , a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. GuideWell also has a majority stake in several health solutions companies, including Lucet , a behavioral health care company that offers tech-enabled support to payers, providers, and health plan members, as well as home-based, whole-person care for high-risk patients.

GuideWell serves 38.5 million people across 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including more than 6 million individuals in Florida.

For additional information visit . For details regarding the company's community and sustainability efforts, read the GuideWell Impact Report . For the latest news and content, visit the GuideWell Newsroom , and follow GuideWell on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram @LifeAtGuideWell, and X @_GuideWell.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a private not-for-profit, integrated academic healthcare system with $12 billion of assets under management, that serves the southeastern United States – including Florida and Alabama – and Puerto Rico. With corporate offices in Orlando, Florida the system provides a complete continuum of care across a network of medical centers and institutes, community and specialty hospitals, physician practices, urgent care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, home healthcare, and long-term and behavioral health care services. Founded more than 100 years ago, Orlando Health's mission is to improve the health and the quality of life of the individuals and communities we serve. The system provided nearly $1.7 billion in community impact in the form of community benefit programs and services, Medicare shortfalls, bad debt, community-building activities and capital investments in FY 23, the most recent period for which the information is available. For more information, visit orlandohealth , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter.)

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Jacky Tsang

Senior Communications & PR Associate

[email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play

