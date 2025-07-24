COP 30 CEO, Ana Toni, To Deliver Keynote Address At Fastmarkets Latin America Carbon Forum

LONDON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets , a global leader in providing independent, transparent pricing and economic insights across key commodity sectors, is excited to announce that Ana Toni, CEO of COP 30, will deliver the keynote address at the Latin America Carbon Forum this August in São Paulo.

Fastmarkets' Latin America Carbon Forum emphasizes the importance of actionable dialogue and strategic investment in climate initiatives. By featuring Ana Toni's keynote and convening policymakers, market experts and thought leaders, the event aims to foster regional collaboration and drive significant global action ahead of COP 30, the UN climate summit where world leaders will set in motion the next phase of global action to tackle climate change.

Toni's keynote will explore Brazil's unique opportunity to align national policies with global climate objectives, redefining sustainable growth while leveraging the nation's progress toward COP 30. Her address will set the tone for critical discussions on investment trends, policy frameworks and market transparency in the carbon sector. Toni's insights will highlight Brazil's leadership in carbon markets and its innovative approaches to resource management, offering a roadmap for harmonizing local and international climate strategies.

Catherine Oates, Fastmarkets' Managing Director of Events, said: "This forum is a pivotal opportunity for stakeholders across the carbon markets to collaborate and drive meaningful change. By bringing together thought leaders and innovators, we aim to foster knowledge-sharing and ignite actionable strategies to propel global decarbonization efforts forward. We're thrilled to have Ana join us, sharing her expertise and vision for the future of sustainable growth."

The forum will also feature Aloisio Lopes Melo, Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change and leading voice in regional environmental policy, alongside other well-regarded speakers. Together, they will discuss attracting investment, enhancing market efficiency and ensuring transparency as Latin America prepares for COP 30 in Belém, Brazil.

Fastmarkets Carbon , a newly launched division of Fastmarkets, delivers critical insights and solutions to support the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

