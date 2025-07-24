Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improvement To Over-The-Head DJ Headphones (FJK-436)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a DJ and thought there could be a better design for my over-the-head headphones," said an inventor, from Wilton Manors, Fla., "so I invented the VISION MAX PLUS. My design provides acoustical isolation without the hassle of cables and cords."

The invention provides an improved over-the-head DJ headphone solution. In doing so, it offers wireless connectivity. As a result, it increases convenience, and it eliminates the need to worry about tangled cables. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for DJ's, podcasters, musicians, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-FJK-436, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

