Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improvement To Over-The-Head DJ Headphones (FJK-436)


2025-07-24 11:02:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a DJ and thought there could be a better design for my over-the-head headphones," said an inventor, from Wilton Manors, Fla., "so I invented the VISION MAX PLUS. My design provides acoustical isolation without the hassle of cables and cords."

The invention provides an improved over-the-head DJ headphone solution. In doing so, it offers wireless connectivity. As a result, it increases convenience, and it eliminates the need to worry about tangled cables. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for DJ's, podcasters, musicians, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-FJK-436, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN24072025003732001241ID1109843125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search