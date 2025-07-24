I.W. Harper Unveils A Rare 34-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey In Partnership With Award Winning Actor Colman Domingo

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

"As someone who cares deeply about legacy and representation, this release feels personal," Colman Domingo shared. "As a Black queer man, I know how vital visibility, support, and community are. Choosing Native Son as the charity partner was intentional-it reflects the same values we're honoring through the whiskey: legacy, cultural expression, and creating space to be seen and celebrated. I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old isn't just about rarity; it's about storytelling that honors both past and future."

That legacy is not just defined by time in barrels, but by the stories and cultural threads that surround it. Founded by Isaac Wolfe Bernheim, I.W. Harper has long stood as a symbol of refinement and quiet confidence within Black culture in America – respected for its historic ties and resonance across generations. Continuing that mission into the future, proceeds from the auction of I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old will directly benefit Native Son's mission, reinforcing the release's dual role as an exceptional whiskey and a meaningful cultural message.

Distilled in 1989 and matured for over three decades at the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Kentucky, I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old was blended from four hand-selected barrels, carefully preserved and bottled at cask strength, 63.1% ABV. The result is a whiskey that speaks to quiet patience and considered stewardship – crafted not just to age, but to endure.

"I held onto this whiskey knowing exactly how special it was," said Nicole Austin, Diageo's Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities. "These barrels were marked for I.W. Harper all those years ago, and I've been waiting for the right moment to do something truly meaningful with them. This release is the rarest in the brand's history-a liquid that's been carefully stewarded for 34 years. As someone who has spent my career honoring the past while helping shape what American whiskey can be, this project has been incredibly personal. It's a way to spotlight I.W. Harper's legacy through a lens of true rarity and reverence."

Every element of I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old was developed through that lens, from the couture-inspired wrist piece to the silk scarf by Brooklyn-based creative Michelle Cadore . This release draws visual and conceptual inspiration from the themes of fashion, resistance and identity, ideas powerfully explored in wider cultural works that have shaped the conversation around heritage and expression.

Rather than relying on heavy-handed tasting notes, I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old is defined by its structure and restraint – an experience meant to be understood first-hand by the select few who will have the chance. It carries a profile shaped by decades in new charred oak, offering a rare balance that reflects both the craft of American Whiskey and I.W. Harper's signature quiet confidence.

I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old will exist solely as this ultra-limited, once-in-a-lifetime release, available exclusively through Sotheby's via auction benefiting Native Son.

"These remarkable bottles take center stage – distilled in 1989, they mark a special moment in American whiskey history," said Zev Glesta, Spirits Specialist, AVP, at Sotheby's. "Exceptionally well-aged, bottled at cask strength, and five of only 11 in existence, it's the kind of release collectors dream about. What makes it even more special is that the proceeds will go directly to Native Son, a cause close to our hearts. We're proud to be part of something so thoughtfully curated – not just celebrating an incredible whiskey, but also giving back in a meaningful way."

I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old represents not just a whiskey's journey across time, but the Stitzel-Weller Distillery's ongoing commitment to cultural contribution and community support. Sotheby's auction for I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be live from July 24 through August 7, 2025 and bids can be placed on Sothebys .

