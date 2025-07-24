Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IDEX Biometrics ASA: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting On August 14, 2025


2025-07-24 11:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting (“EGM”) on Thursday 14 August 2025 at 12.00 am CEST as an online meeting. Shareholders may attend online by PC, smartphone or tablet. There is no physical attendance option. The EGM-notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed.

The notice of the EGM is also available at the company's web site, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ... .

Please register for attendance or give proxy at the following site:

IDEX Biometrics' reports and presentations are available on our website:

For further information, please contact:

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582

E-mail: ...

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 24 July 2025 at 17:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment

  • 0096 IDEX Biometrics EGM Notice_WEB

MENAFN24072025004107003653ID1109843119

