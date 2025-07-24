HII Is Awarded Task Order To Develop Training Simulations For The U.S. Air Force And U.S. Space Force

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $74 million task order to provide modeling and simulation capabilities to the U.S. Air Force that will inform technology-fielding decisions for the space community.

Under the five-year effort, HII will continue to support the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate, providing end-to-end modeling and simulation capabilities to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and strategic partners. The work includes the development of simulations that will enable space units to train from their wartime locations.

“Modeling and simulation are central to the U.S. Air Force's ability to meet its top priorities, particularly in the space domain, which presents a unique set of challenges,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies' Global Security group.“We're pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the AFRL and offer an operationally relevant solution set that will significantly enhance our space guardians' readiness as well as the survivability of U.S. assets in an increasingly more complex multi-domain environment.”

The team is also developing decision aid software, which uses machine-to-machine data collection to enable decision-making required by space command and control organizations.

HII was awarded the task order under the U.S. Department of Defense's Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) vehicle. The IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

HII develops groundbreaking technology for the U.S. Space Force and combatant commands, including U.S. Space Command, U.S. Strategic Command and others in the role of space support for training, test and analysis.

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

