Hive CPQ Now Available In Microsoft Appsource

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Frederik TalemanGENT, OOST-VLAANDEREN, BELGIUM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hive CPQ, a next-generation Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solution for manufacturers, today announced the availability of its application in Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.Hive CPQ simplifies the configuration, pricing, and quoting of complex products for B2B manufacturers. The solution is fully integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365, including Finance and Supply Chain Management , Business Central and Sales, enabling customers to accelerate sales processes, reduce errors, and boost collaboration with their distributor networks. As many manufacturers adopt or migrate to Dynamics 365 for ERP and CRM, Hive CPQ bridges the last-mile complexity of quoting configurable products by embedding advanced CPQ capabilities directly into the Microsoft ecosystem.“With so many of our customers already relying on Microsoft Dynamics 365, integrating Hive CPQ was the natural next step,” said Frederik Taleman, CEO of Hive CPQ.“Microsoft welcomes Hive CPQ to AppSource, where global customers find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use,” said Jason Graefe, CVP, WW ISV and Digital Natives team at Microsoft .“AppSource and trusted partners like Hive CPQ help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”Hive CPQ is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Microsoft partner, working closely with manufacturers across industries such as industrial equipment, vehicles, HVAC, outdoor products, and sun protection systems.Our advanced Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform is built to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling sales teams, dealers, and customers to configure complex products, generate accurate quotes, and manage orders with ease. Hive CPQ bridges the gap between ERP, CRM and e-commerce, helping manufacturers accelerate their digital transformation and scale globally.Trusted by brands across Europe and North America, Hive CPQ supports multi-language, multi-currency, and multi-tenant environments-delivering powerful performance and flexibility for modern B2B sales.

