Rick Jordan, CEO Of Frequency Holdings YCRM, To Speak Live On Buffalo Fireside Chats Today At 4PM ET

Frequency Holdings Inc - Formerly Yuenglings Ice Creap Corp

Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp (OTCMKTS:YCRM)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: YCRM) and ReachOut, will be the featured guest kicking off today's Buffalo Fireside Chats (BFC) on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces at 4:00 PM ET. Jordan will take the mic first for a live interview followed by an open Q&A session... offering direct, unfiltered insights into the company's trajectory, strategic growth, and shareholder value creation.You can listen here live on X at 4pm ET"I'm fired up to be on with Buffalo Fireside today," said Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency and ReachOut. "This is one of the few places where retail and leadership meet live and unscripted. So I'll be there first, mic on, ready to talk about where we're headed. BFC has a great show and community."The event also serves as an opportunity for those who say they have not seen communication from the company."I see the posts on iHub, StockTwits, all of it... asking a lot of the same questions that have been answered," said Jordan. "If you've got something to ask, this is your shot. Join live and come unfiltered, because I will be too. This town-hall like structure is what i love."Listeners can join the event via Buffalo Fireside Chats on X and ask questions directly in real time. Topics are expected to include the recent rebrand to Frequency Holdings, uplisting plans, AI initiatives, and ReachOut's roll-up strategy targeting SMB cybersecurity.For booking media interviews, TV appearances, and speaking for Rick Jordan CEO, and Investor Relations Contact:Email: ... - ...Phone: 312-288-8008About Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTC: YCRM)Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.About Rick JordanRick Jordan is a resilient entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert, and media personality known for leading companies through high-growth transformations. He founded ReachOut Technology and is the architect of Frequency Holdings Inc., a multi-brand technology holding company focused on scaling ventures in cybersecurity, digital identity, and AI. Rick has advised in the White House on national cyber policy, appeared on major networks including Bloomberg and NewsNation, and hosts the globally ranked podcast ALL IN with Rick Jordan, soon to be renamed FREQUENCY. His leadership bridges bold vision with operational precision, in addition to bringing clear signal and communication to the public markets.

