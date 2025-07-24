New Global Research From Sinch Highlights Urgent Need For Brands To Rethink Customer Communication Strategies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STOCKHOLM, CO, SWEDEN, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications and customer engagement, has announced the findings of its new global research report,“The state of customer communications.” The report reveals a growing divide between how businesses believe they are communicating with customers and how consumers actually experience those interactions. This disconnect poses significant risks to brand loyalty and long-term customer relationships if left unaddressed.Sinch surveyed more than 5,000 consumers and 600 businesses across 10 countries, offering a comprehensive view of today's customer experience landscape. As consumers become increasingly mobile, connected, and digitally savvy, the expectation for seamless, real-time, and personalized communication has never been higher. However, many businesses have not adapted to meet these expectations-continuing to use one-way messaging methods that fail to engage customers meaningfully.Major Findings Signal Brand-Consumer DisconnectThe report reveals a stark contrast between business perceptions and consumer realities:52% of consumers say they are frustrated by irrelevant messages from brands.Yet only 10% of businesses believe their messaging lacks relevance.80% of consumers want the ability to respond directly to brand messages.But many brands still rely on broadcast-style communication with no clear way for customers to reply or engage.This misalignment suggests businesses may be overestimating the effectiveness of their current outreach strategies. For example, while nearly 9 in 10 companies believe they are delivering personalized experiences, consumers report that much of what they receive is generic and disconnected from their needs.Personalization Remains the Top Priority-But Execution Falls ShortPersonalization continues to be a primary driver of customer satisfaction. When done well, it builds trust, drives engagement, and increases the likelihood of conversion. However, poor execution can have the opposite effect, leading to customer frustration, unsubscribes, and diminished brand loyalty.Sinch's research shows that although 91% of brands claim to use customer data to inform their messaging, only 54% of consumers feel that messages reflect their actual preferences, behaviors, or past interactions. This gap underscores the need for smarter data use, real-time insights, and responsive messaging technologies that allow brands to communicate in a way that feels truly personalized.The Shift Toward Conversational CommunicationOne of the most significant trends identified in the report is the consumer demand for two-way, conversational messaging. Whether via SMS, chat apps like WhatsApp, RCS, or social messaging platforms, customers increasingly expect the ability to respond, ask questions, and receive timely replies.Unfortunately, many businesses continue to use one-way messaging tools, such as traditional email blasts or outbound-only SMS, that don't offer a path for interaction. This approach is not only outdated, but also actively harms the customer experience.Brands that fail to evolve risk being left behind in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace . According to the study, 62% of consumers are more likely to become loyal to a brand that offers two-way communication, and 45% say they would switch to a competitor that provides better, more personalized messaging options.Regional and Generational InsightsThe report also uncovers interesting differences in consumer expectations by region and generation:In markets like the United States, Brazil, and India, consumers are especially responsive to personalized mobile engagement and prefer conversational messaging over static communication.Younger demographics, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are significantly more likely to engage with brands that offer real-time, two-way communication via their preferred messaging platforms.Older generations, while slightly less focused on channel, still value relevance and ease of communication and are just as likely to be alienated by impersonal or irrelevant messaging.These insights reinforce the need for businesses to tailor their communication strategies based on customer demographics, cultural preferences, and preferred channels.The Role of Technology: AI, Automation, and Rich MessagingTo meet these evolving demands, brands must embrace technologies that allow for personalized, scalable, and compliant communication across channels. Sinch's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables businesses to build intelligent, responsive communication journeys using AI, automation, and channel-rich messaging.Rich messaging technologies-such as RCS, WhatsApp Business API, and Apple Messages for Business-enable dynamic experiences with interactive content, carousels, video, and quick replies. When paired with intelligent routing and personalization engines, these tools empower brands to have contextually relevant conversations at scale.Moreover, automation and AI help brands respond faster, personalize deeper, and learn continuously from each interaction. Businesses using such technologies report higher customer satisfaction scores, reduced churn, and increased conversion rates across campaigns.Reimagining the Customer ExperienceThe research underscores an urgent need for brands to rethink their communication strategies from the ground up. It's no longer enough to simply reach customers; businesses must now connect with them on their terms, through their preferred channels, and with personalized value in every message.This shift requires not just new tools but also a new mindset-one that places the customer at the center of every interaction and embraces the power of conversation over broadcast.About SinchSinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its industry-leading cloud communications platform. From SMS and voice to rich messaging, email, and video, Sinch enables personalized, scalable, and secure engagement at every stage of the customer journey. With a global reach and a strong commitment to innovation, Sinch helps enterprises and organizations across industries unlock the full potential of mobile-first communication.

