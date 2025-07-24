The Guillermo Del Toro Stages Unveiled At Cinespace Studios Toronto

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mayor Olivia Chow Awards The Key To The City To Filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro

- Guillermo del ToroTORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cinespace Studios announces the renaming of four sound stages at its Marine Terminal Campus in Toronto to "The Guillermo del Toro Stages" paying tribute to the acclaimed director, producer, and screenwriter. In a ceremony held in partnership with the City of Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow presented the renowned filmmaker with the prestigious key to the City.Known for his visionary works and significant contributions to filmmaking, this dedication celebrates the director's longstanding connection to Toronto. Guillermo del Toro, a three-time Academy Award-winning director, has filmed several of his celebrated projects at the Marine Terminal Campus, including Nightmare Alley, Cabinet of Curiosities, and the highly anticipated Frankenstein.The Mayor awards the Key to the City to inspiring individuals from diverse backgrounds who embody the spirit and potential of Toronto, and who have contributed significantly to civic life. The Key to the City is Toronto's highest honour granted by the Mayor to an individual or a group."The renaming of these stages is a testament to Guillermo's impact and deep ties to the Toronto film industry and his commitment to storytelling,” said Eoin Egan, Co-CEO, Cinespace Studios.“We are honored to recognize his contributions with this dedication.""Toronto has been a second home to me and my creative endeavors. To have my name associated with these glorious stages where my beloved crew and colleagues share both work and memories is an immense honor. I am deeply grateful to Cinespace Studios for this recognition, and to the Toronto film community for its unwavering support throughout decades of my career,“ said filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.“Guillermo del Toro is a once-in-a-generation storyteller, director and filmmaker. From The Shape of Water to Nightmare Alley to the highly anticipated Frankenstein, he has consistently chosen to produce his award-winning movies in Toronto, supporting our city's $2.6 billion film industry which employs more than 40,000 people. Today, we celebrate his contributions to Toronto and his films which have touched viewers from around the world, " said Mayor Olivia Chow.About the Cinespace Marine Terminal CampusLocated on Toronto's waterfront on the edge of the City's Port Lands in the heart of the studio district, the Marine Terminal campus recently served as a production hub for Netflix. It features over 160,000 total square feet of production space that includes sound stages with a total square footage of 100,000, multi-use mill shop, support space and production offices.About Cinespace StudiosCinespace Studios is a best-in-class global platform of production facilities that supports content providers and their creatives. The platform is one of the largest sound stage operators globally with 109 active stages across Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Wilmington and Studio Babelsberg in Germany. Cinespace is home to productions that include Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and John Wick: Chapter 4, HULU/FX's Golden Globe-awarded The Bear, Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, Guillermo Del Toro's upcoming adaption of Frankenstein for Netflix and Academy Award Winner The Shape of Water, UCP's Chucky, MGM Television/Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's Stranger Things, Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3 and Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty. CineCares, a division of the studio, has been established to support, promote, and engage local communities to support workforce development and crew diversity. For more information, visit .About the City of TorontoToronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit or follow us on X at x.com/cityoftoronto, on Instagram at or on Facebook at .

