Biobridges Appoints New Board Member To Deepen Commercialization Expertise

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioBridges , a global provider of drug and medical device development and commercialization services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Larry Blandford to its Board of Directors. He will play a key role in shaping BioBridges' strategic vision and continuing to build out the Company's market access capabilities.

Larry Blandford, PharmD, brings nearly three decades of experience in healthcare services, with deep expertise in life sciences. He has a track record of launching and scaling businesses across multiple offerings, including strategy, access & reimbursement, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and marketing communications. Most recently, he served as an Executive Vice President at Precision Value & Health (now Precision AQ), the commercialization segment of Precision Medicine Group. While there for over 12 years, Larry was instrumental in driving company growth through recruiting new talent for leadership roles, managing business units, launching new global services, leading business development activities, and evaluating mergers and acquisitions. Before his role at Precision, Larry held leadership positions at CVS Health in pharmacy benefit management and electronic prescribing services. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Kentucky.

“We are excited to welcome Larry to the Board,” said Mark Bouck, Chairman and CEO of BioBridges.“Larry's experience in managing multiple market access businesses as well as leading integration efforts across commercial services will be invaluable in driving growth and expanding our capabilities. He is well known within the life science industry for his ability to understand their needs and identify the best solutions to achieving market potential.”

“I'm thrilled to be joining Mark and the BioBridges team at this time in our industry," says Dr. Blandford.“Our life science customers are delivering fascinating, breakthrough clinical advances that improve the lives of patients around the world, while technology, AI, and policy evolutions are significantly altering best practices in achieving market potential. The company has the foundation, leadership, and expertise necessary to capitalize on the convergence of these factors to fuel additional growth in its services.”

Since BioBridges received a majority investment from Waud Capital Partners in August 2023, the Company has expanded the breadth of services it delivers to customers by adding Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) capabilities and additional clinical trial services. These expansion efforts have broadened its industry and customer universe to reach Contract Research Organizations and large pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers through a diverse set of service models and expertise.

About BioBridges

BioBridges delivers flexible solutions for life sciences companies from discovery through commercialization. Our global reach of expertise, services, and technologies empowers our clients to bring innovative solutions to the patients who need them.

