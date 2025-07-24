Victor Turcanu Joins Tannenbaum Helpern As Associate In The Firm's Distribution, Franchising, And E-Commerce Practice

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is delighted to share that Victor Turcanu has joined Tannenbaum Helpern as an associate in the Firm's Distribution, Franchising, and E-Commerce practice. Victor is a franchise attorney who previously practiced in Canada and brings a deep knowledge of both cross-border and domestic franchising law to the Firm.

Victor advises both emerging and established franchisors across a range of regulatory and commercial matters, offering strategic counsel tailored to the complexities of franchise operations. His unique background as a former franchisee lends him first-hand insight into the challenges and priorities of his clients. Victor's practice spans numerous industries including emerging technology, food and beverage, and consumer services. He joins Tannenbaum Helpern from a leading national boutique focused entirely on franchise law.

Andre R. Jaglom , partner and Chair of the firm's Corporate and Distribution, Franchising, and E-Commerce practices shared, "We're very pleased to have Victor join our team. His experience on both the legal and operational sides of franchising bolsters our ability to serve franchise clients with practical and informed advice."

Firm Managing Partner, Andrew W. Singer , noted, "We are thrilled to expand the Firm's Franchising capabilities with Victor's addition. His client relationships and recognition as a leading lawyer in this unique area are exceptional. Welcome, Victor!"

About Tannenbaum Helpern's Distribution, Franchising, and E-Commerce Practice

Tannenbaum Helpern's Distribution, Franchising, and E-Commerce practice delivers strategic counsel in connection with the domestic and global delivery of goods and services. Our attorneys leverage years of experience to advise clients across industries on structuring franchise and distribution systems, developing e-commerce platforms, and navigating complex regulatory frameworks. The Distribution, Franchising, and E-Commerce team takes a client-first approach, guiding manufacturers, licensors, and distributors through their unique legal and commercial challenges. The practice is nationally recognized by Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for Franchise Law.

About Tannenbaum Helpern

Since 1978, Tannenbaum Helpern has combined a powerful mix of insight, creativity, industry knowledge, legal talent and experience to successfully guide clients through periods of challenge and opportunity. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality legal services in a practical and efficient manner and to provide the judgment, common sense, and legal acumen of well-trained, business-minded lawyers, all within a culture that fosters an inclusive and respectful workplace. Through our commitment to exceptional service and driven by a focus on results, Tannenbaum Helpern continues to earn the loyalty of our clients and a reputation for excellence.

Contact:

Jennifer White

[email protected]

SOURCE Tannenbaum Helpern

