Direct Wire Expands Copper Capabilities With 12.5Mm OFE Rod Production And ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Expanding Capabilities to Meet Market Demand

With the successful introduction of 12.5mm OFE copper rod production, Direct Wire expands its range of premium copper products to meet the needs of high-spec applications across industries including electrical, aerospace, medical, and high-frequency electronics. This new diameter offering complements the mill's existing product portfolio and reinforces Direct Wire's ability to support custom and large-scale copper initiatives.

"Our 12.5mm OFE rod gives customers more options in designing and building systems that demand the highest conductivity and purity," said Anthony Catoia, Director of Business Development for Direct Wire's Copper Division. "It's another example of how we're listening to our customers and responding with scalable, high-performance solutions."

Quality You Can Trust: ISO 9001:2015 Certified

Direct Wire's copper rod mill achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification in March 2025 , a globally recognized standard for quality management systems. This certification validates the company's commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality products and maintaining continuous improvement practices across all aspects of production.

"Being ISO 9001:2015 certified reinforces our commitment to quality at every level of our operations," said Greg Testa, Chief Revenue Officer at Direct Wire . "It demonstrates that our team is aligned, our systems are disciplined, and our customers can trust the excellence built into every copper product we deliver."

Innovation Rooted in Service

Direct Wire's copper upcasting process and vertically integrated production capabilities offer customers a unique combination of supply chain stability, product customization, and service reliability. The addition of 12.5mm OFE rod and the ISO certification reinforce the company's mission to lead with innovation-while remaining grounded in the principles that have defined "The Direct Difference" for over 47 years: Service, Technology, and People .

As Direct Wire continues to grow, these latest advancements serve as key building blocks in supporting mission-critical industries with American-made copper products that meet the highest expectations for performance, reliability, and traceability.

For more information on Direct Wire and our new copper rod mill facility, visit .

About Direct Wire

Direct Wire has been a trusted name in the wire and cable industry for over 47 years, providing innovative, high-quality solutions to a diverse range of industries. With a steadfast commitment to customer service, technology, and employee development, Direct Wire continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge products and a dedication to excellence.

Media Contact:

Justin Dahl

Marketing Communications Manager

Direct Wire

484-220-4628

[email protected]

SOURCE Direct Wire