123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Electric Toothbrush (CHK-3138)

PITTSBURGH , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and mess-free way to brush your teeth," said an inventor, from Dolton, Ill., "so I invented the BRUSH ON THE GO. My design helps clean teeth and freshen breath, and it eliminates the hassle associated with using a traditional tube of toothpaste."

The invention provides a more convenient way to brush your teeth. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a separate tube of toothpaste. As a result, it saves time, and it reduces mess. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, travelers, etc.

The BRUSH ON THE GO is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Donnell Petty at 773 -724-7003 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

