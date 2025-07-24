Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Power Tool Warmer (DNV-760)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep lithium-ion batteries warm when working outdoors in very cold weather or overnight," said an inventor, from Glenwood Springs, Colo., "so I invented the POWER TOOL WARMER. My design enables you to proceed without delays."

The invention provides an effective way to keep lithium-ion batteries warm. In doing so, it prevents batteries from being ruined due to exposure to very cold temperatures. As a result, it ensures batteries are protected and ready for use. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, homeowners, landscapers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-DNV-760, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED