123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Turntable For Bakers (TLS-1306)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother was a baker, and she needed a way to bring millennium style to old turntables," said Jerrica Williams, from Bartow, Fla., "so she invented the BAKER'S BUDDY. Her design allows a baker to use both hands for piping and decorating."

The invention provides a modified turntable for bakers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually turn the turntable. As a result, it allows the baker to use two hands for decorating, and it assists with the speed of decorating. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, baking enthusiasts, bakeries, etc.

The BAKER'S BUDDY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jerrica Williams at 863-709-5541 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED